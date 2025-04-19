GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets Game 1

WINNIPEG – The wait is over.

The Winnipeg Jets begin their ultimate journey today with Game 1 of their opening round series with the St. Louis Blues.

With home ice advantage throughout the playoffs, the Jets want to make sure that they take care of business at Canada Life Centre. The Jets are 6-4 all-time in Game 1 of a series, including winning three of the past four Game 1s they have played.

“We want to play our game. That’s what we want to do. We want to have a good start to the series and get some momentum. Every game is a different beast, so you’ve got to be ready for everything,” said Mark Scheifele.

“I think that’s what we’ve done all year is to be ready for anything and whatever happens, happens.”

The message has been clear this week, the Jets are not thinking about last spring at all. This team has put that behind them and are looking forward to this opportunity.