GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets Game 2

WINNIPEG – One thing about the postseason, as good as you were in the last game, you have to do it all over again in the next one.

The Winnipeg Jets played a perfect third period in Game 1 of their best-of-seven matchup with the St. Louis Blues on Saturday and it helped them to a 5-3 victory and a 1-0 series lead.

The Jets crowd was loud and perhaps that led to the nerves that some of the players were working through during the start to the playoffs.

“Yeah, it’s obviously an exciting time, and the fans were into it, which is awesome,” said Dylan Samberg, who played in his 11th career playoff game.

“And it's pretty nerve wracking playing in the first period like that, but we got through it. And as the game went along, we got more comfortable and started playing, playing our game.”

Scott Arniel and the coaching staff have done a great job building the system that pushed this team to the top of the standings and while it took some time for the team to get going, they relied on that system to a third period comeback win.

“We weren’t very good in the first and second got better, and the third, it was back to what we were talking about, playing good hockey. You can't get to this time of year and all of a sudden decide you're gonna play a different way,” said Arniel.

“Those are all the things that we've been talking about, harping about for the 82 games, that when we got to this point, that we need to play that way, and we'll have success when doing it.”

The Jets will have their morning skate at 9:30 CT, they had an optional skate on Sunday.

