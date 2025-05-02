GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues Game 6

ST. LOUIS - The Winnipeg Jets have an opportunity to eliminate the St. Louis Blues tonight in Game 6 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but in order to do so, they'll have to accomplish something no team in the National Hockey League - besides themselves - have accomplished since the 4-Nations Face-Off:

Beat the Blues at Enterprise Center.

Since the Jets earned a shootout win over St. Louis back on February 22, the Blues have put together 14 consecutive wins on home ice. The most recent two of those victories came in this best-of-seven series against the Jets.

The Jets are coming off a 5-3 win over St. Louis in Game 5, and know they'll need to be at their best once again if they want to eliminate one of their Central Division rivals.

"The last one is the hardest one to get," said Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo, who notched his first career postseason goal in Game 5. "And obviously, a team that's a lot like us that plays really good at home, and so we're gonna have to do the job again, and if not, bring that even more. It's going to be a tough game. And we'll have to be ready right from puck drop."

Mark Scheifele didn't make the trip after leaving Game 5 due to injury. Jets head coach Scott Arniel didn't get into details outside of listing the forward as day-to-day. Nikolaj Ehlers, who has yet to play in the series, did make the trip but Arniel joked he wasn't sure if Ehlers would remain in the non-contact jersey or move into a regular one at the morning skate.

That skate will be the best place to determine what Winnipeg's line-up might look like, so stay tuned for more information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com