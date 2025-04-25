Three things - Blues back in series with 7-2 win

Pavel Buchnevich scored three times to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 7-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Enterprise Center on Thursday night. The Jets now lead the best-of-seven series two games to one with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday at 12 CT. David Gustafsson and Neal Pionk scored for Winnipeg, Morgan Barron, Colin Miller, Mason Appleton and Jaret Anderson-Dolan added assists. The Jets played this game without Dylan DeMelo, Colin Miller came into the lineup for his first game of the series . Josh Morrissey played with Neal Pionk, Dylan Samberg with Luke Schenn and Miller paired with Logan Stanley.

FIRST PERIOD…ALL BLUES

With the series shifting to St. Louis, the Jets knew that the Blues would come out with a lot of intensity, and they certainly did. Pavel Buchnevich opened the scoring 48 seconds into the game and then again at 3:11 for a 2-0 St. Louis lead. The Blues would make it 3-0 at the 15:51 mark when Cam Fowler snuck past Alex Iafallo and beat Connor Hellebuyck glove side. Safe to say, the Jets head coach Scott Arniel was not happy with their start.

"We lost the game in the first period. They scored two goals in the first three minutes, got on our heels, crowd got behind them," said Arniel.

"We were terrible in the first period, game was over in the first."

PERFETTI CLOSE TO FIRST PLAYOFF GOAL

With St. Louis still leading 3-0, It looked like Cole Perfetti had scored his first career playoff goal around the halfway mark of the second period. Perfetti took a pass from Kyle Connor and Jordan Binnington made a glove save robbing the Jets forward but Perfetti immediately pointed at the net to say it was in. The league decided to take a look and while one angle showed that Binnington’s glove and puck were behind the goal line, the league ruled no goal with no conclusive evidence that it was in.

"I mean, I saw a video on the bench that looked pretty evident. I mean, I don't know what angle they saw. From what I understand, they said they didn’t have an angle of it," said Perfetti. "

Meanwhile it was on the scoreboard and their crowd kind of went "Ahh." Based on their reaction I thought it was in the net. I thought you could see the puck on its side in his glove and his glove in the net."