Three things - Blues back in series with 7-2 win

Pavel Buchnevich records hat trick as Blues win first game of series

PLAYOFFS_ThreeThings_R1G3
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Pavel Buchnevich scored three times to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 7-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Enterprise Center on Thursday night. The Jets now lead the best-of-seven series two games to one with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday at 12 CT. David Gustafsson and Neal Pionk scored for Winnipeg, Morgan Barron, Colin Miller, Mason Appleton and Jaret Anderson-Dolan added assists. The Jets played this game without Dylan DeMelo, Colin Miller came into the lineup for his first game of the series . Josh Morrissey played with Neal Pionk, Dylan Samberg with Luke Schenn and Miller paired with Logan Stanley.

FIRST PERIOD…ALL BLUES

With the series shifting to St. Louis, the Jets knew that the Blues would come out with a lot of intensity, and they certainly did. Pavel Buchnevich opened the scoring 48 seconds into the game and then again at 3:11 for a 2-0 St. Louis lead. The Blues would make it 3-0 at the 15:51 mark when Cam Fowler snuck past Alex Iafallo and beat Connor Hellebuyck glove side. Safe to say, the Jets head coach Scott Arniel was not happy with their start.

"We lost the game in the first period. They scored two goals in the first three minutes, got on our heels, crowd got behind them," said Arniel.

"We were terrible in the first period, game was over in the first."

PERFETTI CLOSE TO FIRST PLAYOFF GOAL

With St. Louis still leading 3-0, It looked like Cole Perfetti had scored his first career playoff goal around the halfway mark of the second period. Perfetti took a pass from Kyle Connor and Jordan Binnington made a glove save robbing the Jets forward but Perfetti immediately pointed at the net to say it was in. The league decided to take a look and while one angle showed that Binnington’s glove and puck were behind the goal line, the league ruled no goal with no conclusive evidence that it was in.

"I mean, I saw a video on the bench that looked pretty evident. I mean, I don't know what angle they saw. From what I understand, they said they didn’t have an angle of it," said Perfetti. "

Meanwhile it was on the scoreboard and their crowd kind of went "Ahh." Based on their reaction I thought it was in the net. I thought you could see the puck on its side in his glove and his glove in the net."

BLUES BLOW IT OPEN IN THIRD

Winnipeg had owned the third period through the first two games of this series outscoring St. Louis 4-0 and allowing just seven shots combined. Winnipeg finally got on the board when Jaret Anderson-Dolan went down the wall bringing two Blues with him and that left David Gustafsson wide open with his first of the playoffs to make it 3-1 at 4:32.

WPG@STL: Gustafsson scores goal against Jordan Binnington

However, less than a minute later some confusion behind the Jets net led to the next Blues goal. Connor Hellebuyck went behind the net to play the puck and Robert Thomas knocked the puck off his stick to allow Buchnevich to steal and complete the hat trick into the empty net to restore the three goal lead at 5:24. St. Louis would get goals from Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropcheko to make it 6-1 and that would be it for Hellebuyck as he allows six goals on 25 shots.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues Game 3

Practice report - April 23

Three things - Connor scores game winner to give Jets 2-0 lead

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets Game 2

Three things - Scheifele line dominates Game 1

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets Game 1

Practice Report - April 18

Practice report - April 17

Pionk signs six-year contract extension with Jets

Jets Prospect Report - April 2025

Three things - More franchise records set in Jets win

Jets announce year-end award winners for 2024-25 regular season

Jets sign Iafallo to a three-year contract extension

GAMEDAY: Ducks at Jets

Lowry named King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee

Hellebuyck named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Three things - Jets lose, but clinch Presidents' Trophy

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets