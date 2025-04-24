GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues Game 3

ST. LOUIS - The Winnipeg Jets continue their best-of-seven series with the St. Louis Blues tonight at Enterprise Center with Game 3.

Winnipeg won both of the first two games and hold a 2-0 lead in the series, but Mark Scheifele - who has two goals and five points in the series - expects the Blues to bring their best on Thursday night.

"It’s going to be a big test going to St. Louis and playing in front of their fans. We’re excited for the challenge," he said after Wednesday's 35-minute skate. "We know they’re going to be ready."

In the regular season, the Jets won both of their visits to St. Louis, with the second of those coming right after the 4-Nations Face-Off. Since that shootout loss to Winnipeg, the Blues have won 12 straight on home ice.

"What happens in the regular season ends when the regular season ends," said Josh Morrissey, when asked if Winnipeg can look to their regular season success on Thursday. "When you go on the road, sometimes it's easier to just simplify your game, and I think that's something we've done a good job of. So, playoffs, we're gonna have to continue to try to do the same things that made us successful on the road this year."

Dylan DeMelo missed Wednesday's practice due to maintenance and Gabriel Vilardi remains day-to-day. He skated in a non-contact jersey once again on Wednesday and Jets head coach Scott Arniel said the forward will make the trip to St. Louis.

The Jets will hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

