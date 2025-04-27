Three things - Blues even series with 5-1 win

WHEELS COME OFF

Scott Arniel said his team lost Game 3 in the first period, and you can easily say they lost Game 4 over the final 10 minutes of the middle frame. The game was still tied at one when Tyler Tucker blasted a shot from the point and Oskar Sundqvist went through Hellebuyck’s eyes at the right time, allowing the shot to get by Hellebuyck at 10:46. The Blues would add two more courtesy of Brayden Schenn at 17:23 and Justin Faulk at 18:54 for a 4-1 lead after two periods.

HELLEBUYCK PULLED A SECOND TIME

After allowing just four goals in the first two games in Winnipeg, Connor Hellebuyck has given up 11 goals in the two games at Enterprise Center. The soon to be Vezina Trophy finalist has also been pulled twice in the last two contests, now the argument can be made that it’s not all on the shoulders of Hellebuyck and has the support of his teammates heading into Game 5.

"Yeah, lots of confidence. I mean, he's had an unbelievable year, and you watch the replay of the goals that went in. I mean they're deflections, they're screens, they're bouncing off us and in," said Luke Schenn.

"Just obviously gotta do a better job in front of the net, games are won and lost in the hard areas and hard areas in front of their net, in front of our net, we obviously have to do a much better job of that."