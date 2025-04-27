Three things - Blues even series with 5-1 win

The Jets give up five unanswered goals in 5-1 loss in Game 4

PLAYOFFS_ThreeThings_R1G4
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

The St. Louis Blues scored five unanswered goals to beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 in Game 4 and even the best-of-seven series at two games apiece. The Blues have won 14 straight games at Enterprise Center going back into the regular season. Jake Neighbours had a goal and two assists for the Blues, Kyle Connor scored his third goal of the series for the Jets. Game 5 of this series moves back to Winnipeg as the Jets will host on Wednesday at Canada Life Centre. When a best-of-seven is tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 holds an all-time series record of 233-62 (.790), including a 123-30 mark in the opening round of any postseason.

GREAT FIRST PERIOD UNTIL…

The attitude around the Jets dressing room was that they knew they would be better today than they were in Game 3. From the opening faceoff, Winnipeg had their legs and got off to the start they were hoping for…

WPG@STL: Connor scores goal against Jordan Binnington

The Jets looked like they were going to go to the dressing room with a one goal lead and some momentum with a solid period behind them. But with under 30 seconds left in the first, Colton Parayko’s shot was redirected by Jake Neighbours behind Connor Hellebuyck to tie the game at one.

"That's just coverage that we got stuck on the wall, and that's just a coverage thing. I mean, two of their guys at the net front versus one of ours, and make a nice play and tip it. But I'm tired of watching them make nice plays and put them in the net."

WHEELS COME OFF

Scott Arniel said his team lost Game 3 in the first period, and you can easily say they lost Game 4 over the final 10 minutes of the middle frame. The game was still tied at one when Tyler Tucker blasted a shot from the point and Oskar Sundqvist went through Hellebuyck’s eyes at the right time, allowing the shot to get by Hellebuyck at 10:46. The Blues would add two more courtesy of Brayden Schenn at 17:23 and Justin Faulk at 18:54 for a 4-1 lead after two periods.

HELLEBUYCK PULLED A SECOND TIME

After allowing just four goals in the first two games in Winnipeg, Connor Hellebuyck has given up 11 goals in the two games at Enterprise Center. The soon to be Vezina Trophy finalist has also been pulled twice in the last two contests, now the argument can be made that it’s not all on the shoulders of Hellebuyck and has the support of his teammates heading into Game 5.

"Yeah, lots of confidence. I mean, he's had an unbelievable year, and you watch the replay of the goals that went in. I mean they're deflections, they're screens, they're bouncing off us and in," said Luke Schenn.

"Just obviously gotta do a better job in front of the net, games are won and lost in the hard areas and hard areas in front of their net, in front of our net, we obviously have to do a much better job of that."

