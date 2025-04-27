Three things - Blues even series with 5-1 win

The St. Louis Blues scored five unanswered goals to beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 in Game 4 and even the best-of-seven series at two games apiece. The Blues have won 14 straight games at Enterprise Center going back into the regular season. Jake Neighbours had a goal and two assists for the Blues, Kyle Connor scored his third goal of the series for the Jets. Game 5 of this series moves back to Winnipeg as the Jets will host on Wednesday at Canada Life Centre. When a best-of-seven is tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 holds an all-time series record of 233-62 (.790), including a 123-30 mark in the opening round of any postseason.
GREAT FIRST PERIOD UNTIL…
The attitude around the Jets dressing room was that they knew they would be better today than they were in Game 3. From the opening faceoff, Winnipeg had their legs and got off to the start they were hoping for…