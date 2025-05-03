Three things - Blues force Game 7 with 5-2 win

FLURRY OF GOALS

The script remained the same for this series as the Blues used a quick burst of offence to blow the game open. First, Nathan Walker was left wide open right in front of Hellebuyck, and the Blues forward scored his third goal in the last two games to make it 2-1. Less than a minute later, Brayden Schenn wired a shot that Hellebuyck missed on his blocker side to extend the St. Louis lead to 3-1. Cam Fowler made it 4-1 beating a screened Hellebuyck for his second goal of the series at 13:40 as the Blues scored three goals in a span of 2:06. Alexey Toropchenko rounded out the scoring in the second period at 16:57, St. Louis scored five times on Hellebuyck on 23 shots and he would be replaced by Eric Comrie for the third time in the series.

"We were playing a really strong game and it swung. Just like Game 4. You hope you learn from it the first time," said Scott Arniel.

"But obviously, (it) happened again, move on. Like I said to you guys before, after Game 4, the damage is done we've got to go home."

EHLERS RETURN

The Jets did not have Mark Scheifele in the lineup as he was injured during the first period of Game 5 on Wednesday. But they did have Nikolaj Ehlers who returned for his first game of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, playing 16:00 and registered three shots on goal. Ehlers played on the second line with Adam Lowry and Cole Perfetti and was on the Jets top power play unit, the power play was one positive as it scored twice in a game for the first time this series.