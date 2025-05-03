Three things - Blues force Game 7 with 5-2 win

Perfetti and Niederreiter score for Jets who host Game 7 on Sunday

PLAYOFFS_ThreeThings_R1G6
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

The St. Louis Blues scored four unanswered goals in the second period in a 5:23 span on route to 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6 to even the best of seven series at three games apiece. Cole Perfetti and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets who have lost every game on the road in this series and have been outscored 17-7 at Enterprise Center. Game 7 of the series will go Sunday in Winnipeg at Canada Life Centre.

BARRON NO, PERFETTI YES

With the Jets trailing 1-0 in the second period, it appeared that Morgan Barron had scored his first career playoff goal with a brilliant individual effort that ended up with him beating Jordan Binnington high glove side. However, the Blues challenged the play saying that Mason Appleton was offside, and the goal would be overturned as Appleton was in before Barron.

The Jets did tie the game up on the power play and it would be another member of the team registering his first career playoff goal. Cole Perfetti was in the right place at the right time and was able to sneak a shot past Binnington on the short side for just the third power play goal of the series.

WPG@STL: Perfetti scores PPG against Jordan Binnington

FLURRY OF GOALS

The script remained the same for this series as the Blues used a quick burst of offence to blow the game open. First, Nathan Walker was left wide open right in front of Hellebuyck, and the Blues forward scored his third goal in the last two games to make it 2-1. Less than a minute later, Brayden Schenn wired a shot that Hellebuyck missed on his blocker side to extend the St. Louis lead to 3-1. Cam Fowler made it 4-1 beating a screened Hellebuyck for his second goal of the series at 13:40 as the Blues scored three goals in a span of 2:06. Alexey Toropchenko rounded out the scoring in the second period at 16:57, St. Louis scored five times on Hellebuyck on 23 shots and he would be replaced by Eric Comrie for the third time in the series.

"We were playing a really strong game and it swung. Just like Game 4. You hope you learn from it the first time," said Scott Arniel.

"But obviously, (it) happened again, move on. Like I said to you guys before, after Game 4, the damage is done we've got to go home."

EHLERS RETURN

The Jets did not have Mark Scheifele in the lineup as he was injured during the first period of Game 5 on Wednesday. But they did have Nikolaj Ehlers who returned for his first game of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, playing 16:00 and registered three shots on goal. Ehlers played on the second line with Adam Lowry and Cole Perfetti and was on the Jets top power play unit, the power play was one positive as it scored twice in a game for the first time this series.

News Feed

Arniel named finalist for Jack Adams Award

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues Game 6

Hellebuyck named finalist for Hart Memorial Trophy

Three things - Namestnikov leads Jets to Game 5 win

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets Game 5

Hellebuyck, Jets excited about Game 5 at home

Hellebuyck named finalist for Vezina Trophy

Three things - Blues even series with 5-1 win

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues Game 4

Practice Report - April 26

Three things - Blues back in series with 7-2 win

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues Game 3

Practice report - April 23

Three things - Connor scores game winner to give Jets 2-0 lead

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets Game 2

Three things - Scheifele line dominates Game 1

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets Game 1

Practice Report - April 18