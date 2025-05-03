Three things - Blues force Game 7 with 5-2 win

The St. Louis Blues scored four unanswered goals in the second period in a 5:23 span on route to 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6 to even the best of seven series at three games apiece. Cole Perfetti and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets who have lost every game on the road in this series and have been outscored 17-7 at Enterprise Center. Game 7 of the series will go Sunday in Winnipeg at Canada Life Centre.
BARRON NO, PERFETTI YES
With the Jets trailing 1-0 in the second period, it appeared that Morgan Barron had scored his first career playoff goal with a brilliant individual effort that ended up with him beating Jordan Binnington high glove side. However, the Blues challenged the play saying that Mason Appleton was offside, and the goal would be overturned as Appleton was in before Barron.
The Jets did tie the game up on the power play and it would be another member of the team registering his first career playoff goal. Cole Perfetti was in the right place at the right time and was able to sneak a shot past Binnington on the short side for just the third power play goal of the series.