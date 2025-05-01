Hellebuyck named finalist for Hart Memorial Trophy

WINNIPEG, May 1, 2025 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, announced that Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is among the three finalists for the 2024-25 Hart Memorial Trophy, which is awarded “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

Hellebuyck, 31, led the NHL with 47 victories to lift the Jets to franchise records for wins and points in a season as well as their first Presidents’ Trophy. Only two goaltenders in NHL history have recorded more wins in a single campaign: Martin Brodeur (48 in 2006-07) and Braden Holtby (48 in 2015-16). Hellebuyck won his second consecutive Williams Jennings Trophy as the goaltender (min. 25 GP) on the team allowing the fewest regular season goals and he has also been named a Vezina Trophy finalist for the fifth time in the last eight seasons.

Hellebuyck, the 2020 and 2024 Vezina Trophy winner, finished first among qualified NHL goaltenders in wins (47), shutouts (8), goals-against average (2.00), and games played (T-1st: 63). He also ranked in the league’s top five in save percentage (2nd: .925), saves (4th: 1,539) and minutes (2nd: 3,741). Hellebuyck yielded two goals or fewer in 40 of his 63 total appearances (63.5%). He also had a personal eight-game winning streak from Jan. 22-Feb. 26/25 and an 11-game point streak (9-0-2) from Dec. 5/24-Jan. 2/25.

Hellebuyck, Winnipeg’s fifth-round pick (130th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, is the first player in Jets/Thrashers history who has been voted as a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy. He is just the third goaltender to be a Hart finalist in the past ten seasons (Igor Shesterkin in 2021-22 and Sergei Bobrovsky in 2016-17). Hellebuyck is vying to become only the fourth goalie in the expansion era (since 1967-68) to win the award, following Dominik Hasek (1996-97 and 1997-98), Jose Theodore (2001-02), and Carey Price (2014-15).

