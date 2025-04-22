Three things - Connor scores game winner to give Jets 2-0 lead

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets got another third period game winning goal from Kyle Connor to beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in Game 2 at Canada Life Centre. Mark Scheifele had the other goal for Winnipeg and added an assist as the Jets took a 2-0 series lead. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves, as the Jets only allowed five shots in the third period to lock down the win. The Jets will head to St. Louis for the next two games, with Game 3 scheduled for Thursday.

ANOTHER PHYSICAL OPENING PERIOD

The Blues have made it clear that they are targeting Mark Scheifele in this series. In the opening period, Tyler Tucker, Brayden Schenn and Ryan Suter took shots at the Jets centreman. On the first goal of the game, Scheifele went around Nick Leddy and moved in on Jordan Binnington and as he shot the puck, Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud went for the hit and ended up pushing the puck past Binnington for a 1-0 Jets lead.