Three things - Connor scores game winner to give Jets 2-0 lead

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets got another third period game winning goal from Kyle Connor to beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in Game 2 at Canada Life Centre. Mark Scheifele had the other goal for Winnipeg and added an assist as the Jets took a 2-0 series lead. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves, as the Jets only allowed five shots in the third period to lock down the win. The Jets will head to St. Louis for the next two games, with Game 3 scheduled for Thursday.

ANOTHER PHYSICAL OPENING PERIOD

The Blues have made it clear that they are targeting Mark Scheifele in this series. In the opening period, Tyler Tucker, Brayden Schenn and Ryan Suter took shots at the Jets centreman. On the first goal of the game, Scheifele went around Nick Leddy and moved in on Jordan Binnington and as he shot the puck, Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud went for the hit and ended up pushing the puck past Binnington for a 1-0 Jets lead.

In total, there were 32 hits thrown in the first period, 16 for each team but no hit was bigger than this one from Logan Stanley on Jordan Kyrou at the Jets blueline.

KC WITH ANOTHER ONE

Kyle Connor was the hero on Saturday night with the game winner with 1:36 remaining in the game. This time, he scored the winner 1:43 into the final frame. The play started behind the Blues net when Scheifele found Cole Perfetti, who wasted no time with a quick pass to Connor who had found an open spot in the slot and his shot went through Jordan Binnington to send Canada Life Centre into a frenzy. Connor became the fourth player in the past 20 years to record the game-winning goal in consecutive games to open the playoffs. He joined Chris Kreider (2023), Nathan MacKinnon (2021) and Nicklas Lidstrom (2007).

"He's obviously pretty feisty. He can win a lot of battles that way," said Connor.

"And he's got great hands, and he wins that battle. And, you know, kind of threads the needle there."

Kyle Connor with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues

CREDIT TO THE PENALTY KILL

The Jets gave up two power play goals in Game 1 and allowed another one with just under two seconds to go at the end of the first period tonight to Jimmy Snuggerud that tied the game at one. However, Winnipeg made some adjustments and shut down one of the best power plays in the NHL since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The Jets only allowed three shots on two Blues power plays in the second and then when they were nursing a 2-1 lead in the third, St. Louis did not register one shot on their final man advantage of the night.

