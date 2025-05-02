Arniel named finalist for Jack Adams Award

WINNIPEG, May 2, 2025 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, announced that Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel is among the three finalists for the 2024-25 Jack Adams Award, presented to the head coach who has “contributed the most to his team’s success.”

Arniel, 62, is in his first season as head coach of the Jets and led the club to franchise records in points (116) and wins (56) as Winnipeg captured the first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history. Only three head coaches in NHL history have earned more victories in their first season at the helm of an organization: Jim Montgomery (65 in 2022-23 with Boston), Mike Babcock (58 in 2005-06 with Detroit) and Tom Johnson (57 in 1970-71 with Boston).

Arniel’s Jets set a franchise record with 26 road victories during the season. Their 30 home wins were the second-most in the NHL this season and only the 2017-18 Winnipeg team won more on home ice (32). The Jets also had the top power play in the NHL for the first time in franchise history at 28.9% and the top goal differential (+86).

Arniel, who became the first head coach in league history to win each of his first eight games with a club (Oct. 9-26), additionally helped Winnipeg become the first team in NHL history to win 15 of their first 16 games.That stretch included separate win streaks of eight and seven games. Winnipeg bested those runs with a string of 11 straight victories from Jan. 22-Feb. 26, another franchise record.

Winnipeg’s goaltenders won the William M. Jennings Trophy for the second straight season as the team with the fewest goals allowed during the regular season. Connor Hellebuyck and Eric Comrie also combined for 10 shutouts, the most in a single season in franchise history.

Arniel is a Jack Adams Award finalist for the first time, while this is the second straight season that a Jets head coach is a finalist for the award (Rick Bowness in 2023-24).

-#####-