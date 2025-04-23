Practice report - April 23

WINNIPEG – This regular season Canada Life Centre was a tough place to get a win for most teams except the Winnipeg Jets.

That carried over into the first two games of the playoff series with the St. Louis Blues with the Jets winning both contests to take a 2-0 lead with them south of the border today. Jets forward Mark Scheifele was asked about what he thought was the one thing that stood out to him as to why the team has played as well as they have.

“I don’t think you can pinpoint just one thing. A good team game. No matter what the game brings we kind of stick to our game plan, stick to what we do best and go from there. They’ve both been super hard-fought games right to the end,” said Mark Scheifele who is tied for the playoff lead in points.

“Obviously we’re happy with getting two wins at home, but it’s going to be a big test going to St. Louis and playing in front of their fans. We’re excited for the challenge.”

The Jets held a full practice this morning before boarding the plane. Dylan DeMelo did not take part, but Scott Arniel said that was for maintenance reasons. Gabriel Vilardi practiced with the team but remained in the gold non-contact jersey, Arniel would not elaborate on Vilardi’s availability but did say he will make the trip to St. Louis. Nikolaj Ehlers did not skate and will not travel.

The third period was one of the Jets best periods during the regular season and that has carried over to the playoffs as they have outscored the Blues 4-0 and out shot them 16-7.