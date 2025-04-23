Practice report - April 23

Scheifele: "It's going to be a big test going into St. Louis and playing in front of their fans."

GettyImages-2210435819
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – This regular season Canada Life Centre was a tough place to get a win for most teams except the Winnipeg Jets.

That carried over into the first two games of the playoff series with the St. Louis Blues with the Jets winning both contests to take a 2-0 lead with them south of the border today. Jets forward Mark Scheifele was asked about what he thought was the one thing that stood out to him as to why the team has played as well as they have.

“I don’t think you can pinpoint just one thing. A good team game. No matter what the game brings we kind of stick to our game plan, stick to what we do best and go from there. They’ve both been super hard-fought games right to the end,” said Mark Scheifele who is tied for the playoff lead in points.

“Obviously we’re happy with getting two wins at home, but it’s going to be a big test going to St. Louis and playing in front of their fans. We’re excited for the challenge.”

The Jets held a full practice this morning before boarding the plane. Dylan DeMelo did not take part, but Scott Arniel said that was for maintenance reasons. Gabriel Vilardi practiced with the team but remained in the gold non-contact jersey, Arniel would not elaborate on Vilardi’s availability but did say he will make the trip to St. Louis. Nikolaj Ehlers did not skate and will not travel.

The third period was one of the Jets best periods during the regular season and that has carried over to the playoffs as they have outscored the Blues 4-0 and out shot them 16-7.

In total, at 5-on-5, Winnipeg has only surrendered one goal. The best defensive team in the NHL has showed that though two games.

“Well, we've had some great saves at big moments, obviously, we pride ourselves on being a good defensive team, not giving up a lot of volume of opportunities and big scoring chances against,” said Josh Morrissey.

“So, there's always going to be every night, and you're trying to clean that up, trying to not give up anything, but we've done a good job of limiting too many high danger chances, and, obviously committing to doing the tough things, blocking shots and tracking back and not giving up those type of situations.”

The Jets are hoping that another regular season trend carries over into the next two games in St. Louis, that trend is how well they played away from home.

“I would like to think that how we play at home is how we play on the road,” said Scott Arniel.

“There isn’t two different ways to play as we are pretty consistent on how we go out and attack the opposition and how we defend. So, I think it is just as simple as that. We don’t try to change because we are on the road or because we are at home and that has made a difference.”

