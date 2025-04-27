GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues Game 4

ST. LOUIS - Game 4 between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues goes today at Enterprise Center.

The Jets hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, but are looking to bounce back after a tough loss in Game 3. That game saw the Blues build a 3-0 lead in the first period and despite Winnipeg getting it to 3-1 just 4:32 into the third, St. Louis would answer back quickly and earn the 7-2 win.

A better start is top of mind for the Jets, who were outshot 15-7 in the opening 20 minutes on Thursday.

"I think as we saw in Winnipeg, when we get to our game, we’re efficient through the neutral zone, we’re good at turning pucks over and create a lot of zone time and really limit the chances," said Jets captain Adam Lowry. "We knew they were going ot throw a lot of pucks at the net and it’s getting in shooting lanes, winning those 1-on-1 battles and winning the battles down low to stop the zone time they started to get. Those things, it starts in the defensive zone and leads offensively to us possessing the puck more, breaking out the puck more efficiently and getting to our forecheck."

With the early puck drop of noon CT, the Jets won't hold a morning skate. Warm-up will be the best indication of any line-up changes, including if Gabriel Vilardi returns from the upper-body injury he sustained on March 23.

He was a full participant in Saturday's practice. Get the full update from Saturday here.