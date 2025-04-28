Hellebuyck named finalist for Vezina Trophy

WINNIPEG, Apr. 28, 2025 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, announced that Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is among the three finalists for the 2024-25 Vezina Trophy, which is awarded “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position”.

Hellebuyck, the 2020 and 2024 Vezina Trophy winner, finished first among qualified NHL goaltenders in wins (47), shutouts (8), goals-against average (2.00), and games played (T-1st: 63). The Commerce, Michigan native also ranked in the league’s top five in save percentage (2nd: .925), saves (4th: 1,539) and minutes (2nd: 3,741).Hellebuyck allowed one goal or fewer in 26 starts. He also had a personal eight-game winning streak from Jan. 22-Feb. 26/25 and an 11-game point streak (9-0-2) from Dec. 5/24-Jan. 2/25.

Hellebuyck, 31, backstopped the Jets to the Presidents’ Trophy for most points in the NHL and he won the Williams Jennings Trophy as the goaltender (min. 25 GP) on the team allowing the fewest regular season goals.He had 47 victories, nine more than the closest competition, and a number topped by just two goaltenders in NHL history: Martin Brodeur (48 in 2006-07) and Braden Holtby (48 in 2015-16).

Hellebuyck, Winnipeg’s fifth-round pick (130th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, is a Vezina Trophy finalist for the third consecutive season and the fifth time overall (winner in 2019-20 and 2023-24 and finalist in 2017-18and 2022-23). He is seeking to become the fourth goaltender to capture the award at least three times under its current format (since 1981-82), following Dominik Hasek (6x), Brodeur (4x) and Patrick Roy (3x). Hellebuyck also is looking to become the first repeat winner since Brodeur in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

