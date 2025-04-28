Hellebuyck, Jets excited about Game 5 at home

WINNIPEG – A couple of hours after being named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy for a third consecutive season, Connor Hellebuyck stood in front of reporters and answered questions about the last two games of the Jets and Blues series in St. Louis.

Hellebuyck was pulled not once but twice at Enterprise Center allowing 11 goals in the two games, both wins by the Blues that evened the series at two games apiece.

“Yeah, you know, they played two good games. That being said we played two good games at home, too. At the end of the day, we’re in a good spot,” said Hellebuyck.

“It’s a best of three. I like our odds, and we’ve got home ice advantage. That’s where our mindset is going forward. That’s all we can do.”

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner has come under fire for his play in the last two contests that has turned this series into a best-of-three.

“You don’t love giving up that many goals but we’re 2-2 in the series,” said Hellebuyck.

“That’s all that matters. Win the next one. Am I going to be better? I am going to be better.”

Hockey is a team game. Throughout this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, fellow Vezina Trophy finalists Andrei Vasilevskiy (allowed six goals on 17 shots in Game 1 vs. Florida) and Darcy Kuemper (allowed five goals in Game’s 1 and 3 vs. Edmonton) have had long nights. So Hellebuyck isn’t alone.

“I believe in everyone in this room. They are incredible hockey players. We don’t do what we do for 82 games and then all of a sudden lose it,” said Hellebuyck.

“They’re a good team over there. They got really hot, and it was crazy for us to think ever that this was going to be an easy series. And no one did think that.”

Neal Pionk was asked about what it was like to watch Hellebuyck get pulled in back-to-back contests.

“The feeling is that we've got to do a better job in front of him. He's the best goalie in the world, but he can't stop what he can't see,” said Pionk.

“So, like I said earlier, we've got to take their sticks out of the way and push them out of the way so he can see the puck.”

Every single Western Conference series is tied at two games, Edmonton won both games at home to pull even with Los Angeles; Vegas and Minnesota have split games in each other’s building and same story for the Dallas – Colorado series. When a best-of-seven is tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 holds an all-time series record of 233-62 (.790), including a 123-30 mark in the opening round of any postseason. With that in mind, the Jets understand the importance of holding serve on home ice but are not approaching Game 5 as a must-win.

“I think the way we're approaching this game is we want to get back to our style, our structure, our compete, our speed and the results will take care of itself. Realistically, you want to win the series, you probably want to win this one,” said Adam Lowry.

“But we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves, in terms of thinking that you lose this one the series is over. It's two good teams going at it. We're approaching this as a very important game for us. But like I said we don't want to make the situation bigger than it is. It's a swing game in the series.”