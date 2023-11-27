Three things - Jets winning streak ends at five

The Winnipeg Jets missed out on a chance to go a perfect three-for-three on their road trip after a 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Josh Morrissey and Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets who are now 12-6-2 and tied with the Dallas Stars for second in the Central with 26 points. Winnipeg will return home for another Central Division showdown when the Stars come back to the Manitoba capital.

TOUGH GOAL

With Nashville leading 1-0 after one, Predators captain Roman Josi came into the Jets zone and let a wrist shot go from left half wall that fooled Laurent Brossoit. That made it 2-0 just 1:26 into the second period and it was an uphill battle for the Jets for the rest of the night. Brossoit’s record goes back to .500 at 2-2-1.

BIG PUSH FALLS SHORT

Winnipeg trailed 3-0 going into the final 20 minutes and had it not been for a Juuse Saros glove save on Vladislav Namestnikov late in the third period, the Jets could have stolen a point or two from Nashville. Josh Morrissey got the Jets on the board at the 10:28 mark when he tried to get a pass through to Mason Appleton, the puck came back to him and Morrissey put it into the net. The Jets made it 3-2 with a power play marker at 11:10, Mark Scheifele spotted Cole Perfetti coming in from the slot and Perfetti beat Saros with a wrist shot. The Jets outshot Nashville 34-26 overall.