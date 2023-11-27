News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators
Three things - Hellebuyck blanks Panthers

Three things - Hellebuyck blanks Panthers
Pregame with Paul - Vladislav Namestnikov (Nov. 24, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Vladislav Namestnikov (Nov. 24, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Panthers

GAMEDAY: Jets at Panthers
Three things - Lowry scores OT winner

Three things - Lowry scores OT winner
Pregame with Paul - Nikolaj Ehlers (Nov. 22, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Nikolaj Ehlers (Nov. 22, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Lightning

GAMEDAY: Jets at Lightning
GROUND CONTROL | Eating hot dogs with John Garrett

GROUND CONTROL | Eating hot dogs with John Garrett
Jets aim to keep momentum rolling

Jets aim to keep momentum rolling
Winnipeg Jets Toy Drive presented by Wawanesa begins Nov. 21

Winnipeg Jets Toy Drive presented by Wawanesa begins Nov. 21
Vilardi closing in on return

Vilardi closing in on return
Winnipeg Jets join in celebrating Canadian Armed Forces Centennial at annual CAF Night honouring military

Winnipeg Jets join in celebrating Canadian Armed Forces Centennial at annual CAF Night honouring military
Three things - Connor scores again in Jets win

Three things - Connor scores again in Jets win
GAME DAY: Coyotes at Jets

GAME DAY: Coyotes at Jets
Pregame with Paul - Alex Iafallo (Nov. 17, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Alex Iafallo (Nov. 17, 2023)
GAME DAY: Sabres at Jets

GAME DAY: Sabres at Jets
Jonsson-Fjallby set to make season debut

Jonsson-Fjallby set to make season debut
Pride beyond the parade

Pride beyond the parade

Three things - Jets winning streak ends at five

Morrissey and Perfetti score in 3-2 loss at Nashville

GettyImages-1804629004
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets missed out on a chance to go a perfect three-for-three on their road trip after a 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Josh Morrissey and Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets who are now 12-6-2 and tied with the Dallas Stars for second in the Central with 26 points. Winnipeg will return home for another Central Division showdown when the Stars come back to the Manitoba capital.  

TOUGH GOAL

With Nashville leading 1-0 after one, Predators captain Roman Josi came into the Jets zone and let a wrist shot go from left half wall that fooled Laurent Brossoit. That made it 2-0 just 1:26 into the second period and it was an uphill battle for the Jets for the rest of the night. Brossoit’s record goes back to .500 at 2-2-1.

BIG PUSH FALLS SHORT

Winnipeg trailed 3-0 going into the final 20 minutes and had it not been for a Juuse Saros glove save on Vladislav Namestnikov late in the third period, the Jets could have stolen a point or two from Nashville. Josh Morrissey got the Jets on the board at the 10:28 mark when he tried to get a pass through to Mason Appleton, the puck came back to him and Morrissey put it into the net. The Jets made it 3-2 with a power play marker at 11:10, Mark Scheifele spotted Cole Perfetti coming in from the slot and Perfetti beat Saros with a wrist shot. The Jets outshot Nashville 34-26 overall.

WPG@NSH: Perfetti scores goal against Juuse Saros

MORRISSEY ANOTHER STRONG NIGHT

Morrissey scored his fourth goal of the season and also had a great chance to tie it with just over a minute remaining in the game. Saros denied the Jets defenceman’s slap shot which was his fifth shot of the night, one behind Kyle Connor for the team lead. The Calgary product did lead the team in ice time with 28:19 and now has 19 points on the season (4G, 15A) and that has him in the top ten in defencemen scoring.

WPG@NSH: Morrissey scores goal against Predators