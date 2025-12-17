GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues

ST. LOUIS – For the first time since the physical, down-to-the wire best-of-seven series last spring, the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues will meet tonight at Enterprise Center.

One of the focal points of that series, given his role in the ‘Manitoba Miracle’ as it was named later, Cole Perfetti, recalls his game-tying goal in Game 7 fondly. However, his focus is on the present.

“It’s nice to look back on and it’s a very good memory to have, but we’re just looking to go into St. Louis (Wednesday) and put a few good games (together) before Christmas,” said Perfetti after Tuesday’s practice in Winnipeg. “These are massive games for us. We’re going in there, obviously they’re a divisional opponent, so it’s going to be a big game for us. Let’s start the trip off on the right foot.”

The Jets (15-15-2) are coming off a four-game homestand that saw them compile a 1-2-1 record, with the finale coming in a disappointing 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators. Winnipeg had a 2-1 lead in that game late into the third until Ottawa tied it with 1:54 remaining in regulation. Ultimately, the Senators took the game in the three-on-three portion after the Jets had two great scoring chances to end it.

“What’s done is done and the past, we can’t change that,” said Perfetti. “So there’s no point in dwelling on the other game, just focus on St. Louis and make sure that we put in a strong effort and do everything that we can to get a win.”

Winnipeg won the season series over the Blues in the regular season last year, taking three of the four meetings. In a way, it’s an odd schedule quirk that these two Central Division rivals are only having their first of four meetings eight days before Christmas. Ditto for the meeting with Colorado later this week.

Priority one for the Jets is starting the road trip on the right note. Looking back at a road heavy November, Winnipeg opened a six-game trip with a loss to the Los Angeles Kings and a five-game trip on the wrong side of a 4-3 score in Washington.

Head coach Scott Arniel has seen great things from his club, highlighted by the 5-1 win over Washington on Saturday, now it’s a matter of bringing those types of performances on the road.

“We've faced four really good teams and we kept three of them under 10 five-on-five scoring chances. To me, it went eight, five, and last night was seven. That's a great start, for me,” said Arniel. “If we recognize that that's going to help us on the road or at home, it's going to help us to stay in games, then to make sure that we continue that and it doesn't change when we go out on the road. When you're the visitors and the home crowd gets in behind (the home team), if you let them get the advantage. The other way, you want to take the crowd out of it by getting out and having a great start."

The Jets will hold an optional morning skate on Wednesday, so stay tuned for any line-up information as it comes available.

As for the Blues (12-15-7), they’re coming off a 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators in the second game of their own four-game stretch at home. St. Louis is dealing with injuries through their line-up to skaters like Jimmy Snuggerud, Nick Bjugstad, and Dylan Holloway, but have pieced together a 5-5-0 record in their last 10 games.

Given that both clubs want to get themselves on a run to move up in the standings in the division and the Western Conference, Wednesday’s game takes on even more importance.

“Any time you play against a Central Division opponent it’s going to be a tough game and it’s going to be intense,” said Mark Scheifele. “We just want to be ready for a tough test, for a good game. We just have to bring our A game.”

Puck drop is set for 7 pm CT.