THREE THINGS: Jets come up short in Denver

Jets drop third consecutive one goal game as they fall 3-2 to the Avs

2526_ThreeThings_COL.12.19
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets put up a good fight in Denver against the league’s best team but fell short losing 3-2 to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Morgan Barron and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets who dropped their third consecutive one goal game and are 15-17-2. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets; Winnipeg will travel to Utah to face the Mammoth in their final game before the Christmas break on Sunday.

MISSING CHANCES

When chances present themselves against a team that is defending as well as the Avalanche, you have to make it happen. The Jets had a glorious opportunity with under six minutes left in the first and down 1-0, Winnipeg came in on a 3-on-1 and Mark Scheifele was denied by Scott Wedgewood. Moments later, Martin Necas scored on an Avalanche odd man rush to make it 2-0.

"Just kind of put yourself in a tough spot, that's a tough team to chase," said Morgan Barron.

"Obviously they're at the top of the standings for a reason. Yeah, gotta find a way to not put ourselves in those holes."

PK STARTING TO TURN CORNER

After a tough stretch that saw them allow a power play marker in eight-consecutive contests, the Jets penalty kill has now gone 7-for-7 in the previous two games. In the second period, Winnipeg took three consecutive penalties, and the PK held the high flying Avs to just four shots. With under a minute left in the period, Cole Perfetti took a tripping minor. With Perfetti in the box, Alex Iafallo ripped a clearing attempt off the glass in the Jets end that landed in the Avs zone and Morgan Barron raced past Cale Makar and beat Wedgewood for his second shorthanded goal of the season.

WELL PLAYED THIRD

Colorado restored their two-goal lead 1:58 into the final frame thanks to a Parker Kelly redirecting a Josh Manson shot. However, Winnipeg pulled to within one goal again when they took advantage on the power play. Gustav Nyquist faked a shot before sending a quick pass over to Scheifele who had the easy tap in goal to make it 3-2. Unfortunately, the Jets couldn't get another goal to tie it but really liked the way they played on Friday night.

"We stayed in the game. A lot more battle, a lot more compete. I thought we had some really good looks and opportunities," said head coach Scott Arniel.

"That was a better effort than obviously the last one. So, gotta find a way to get over that hump."

WPG@COL: Scheifele scores PPG against Scott Wedgewood

