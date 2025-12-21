GAMEDAY: Jets at Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY – The gift of two points in the standings would be exactly the way the Winnipeg Jets (15-17-2) would want to go into the holiday break. However, they’re well aware that unlike a regular gift at this time of year, those valuable points won’t be just given to them.
No, they’ll have to earn it against their third Central Division opponent on the trip – the Utah Mammoth (17-17-3) – a team Winnipeg is trying to chase down in the standings.
“Game 2, game 53, it doesn’t matter. It’s two big points,” said Gustav Nyquist. “We feel like we’ve been doing a lot of good things lately and hopefully we can put that together for 60 minutes (Sunday) and feel good about our game going into the Christmas break.”
With the 6:00 pm CT puck drop at Delta Center, the Jets didn’t hold a morning skate but used Saturday’s 40-minute session at Utah’s practice facility to try and build from the positives of a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Friday.
“Gloom and doom and hanging our heads here isn’t going to help (Sunday),” said Arniel. “We’ve been going through a tough spell. We’ve been getting the quiet anger type of days. I just think there were some good things last night against a really good hockey team that we have to take. There are lots of things as a coach I didn’t like, but there were also some positives. But it’s not going to do us any good if we don’t focus on Utah and try to get that done (Saturday) in practice.”
Warm-up will still be the best indication of the line-up the Jets will use against the Mammoth, but the rushes in Saturday’s practice hinted at a couple changes.