Three things - Jets win third straight

The Winnipeg Jets have won three straight and are now two points back of the Colorado Avalanche for first in the Central Division with a 4-2 win tonight. Dallas won Thursday as well, so it’s Colorado (34), Dallas (33) and Winnipeg (32) in the top part of the division. Kyle Connor with two, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets (15-8-2) and set a franchise record by allowing three goals or less for 15 straight games. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves for Winnipeg who now head to the West Coast for three straight games against Pacific Division opponents starting with Anaheim on Sunday.
LATE AND EARLY GOALS
The Jets struck late in the first period when Adam Lowry took an Axel Jonsson-Fjallby pass in the slot and ripped it past Alexander Georgiev at 19:57. The top line continued their fine play when Kyle Connor spun and fired a wrist shot in for his team leading 16th, that goal came 32 seconds into the middle frame. Those two goals really got Winnipeg rolling and helped them improve to 5-5-4 in their last 14 trips to Denver. Connor added his 17th of the season into an empty net in the third.