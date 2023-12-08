Three things - Jets win third straight

PK

The Jets penalty kill is slowly working it’s way into peak form. The team went 4-for-4 against a dangerous power play that includes Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar. They were under a lot of pressure when they had to kill a 5-on-3 Avalanche man advantage when leading 3-2 in the third period, and Colorado did not register a shot. The Jets only allowed six shots on four Colorado power plays tonight and haven’t allowed a goal while shorthanded in their last three games.

“You know we were battling hard, guys in the shot lanes, clearing rebounds, letting me see pucks. For the most part our PK is where it's at because a few bad bounces here and there,” said Connor Hellebuyck.

“The difference in this league is so miniscule that a couple of games like that and we'll be right back where we expected.”

MORRISSEY GAME WINNER

Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist tonight to continue his strong play on the road this season. The Jets defenceman continues to lead the team in scoring away from Canada Life Centre with 12 points (4G, 8A) in 11 games. With the Winnipeg leading 2-1 in the second period, Morrissey found some time and space to walk in and blasted a shot past a screened Georgiev for the game winning goal at 15:13.