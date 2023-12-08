Three things - Jets win third straight

Connor scores twice, Morrissey adds game winner in 4-2 win

GettyImages-1831289238
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets have won three straight and are now two points back of the Colorado Avalanche for first in the Central Division with a 4-2 win tonight. Dallas won Thursday as well, so it’s Colorado (34), Dallas (33) and Winnipeg (32) in the top part of the division. Kyle Connor with two, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets (15-8-2) and set a franchise record by allowing three goals or less for 15 straight games. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves for Winnipeg who now head to the West Coast for three straight games against Pacific Division opponents starting with Anaheim on Sunday.

LATE AND EARLY GOALS

The Jets struck late in the first period when Adam Lowry took an Axel Jonsson-Fjallby pass in the slot and ripped it past Alexander Georgiev at 19:57. The top line continued their fine play when Kyle Connor spun and fired a wrist shot in for his team leading 16th, that goal came 32 seconds into the middle frame. Those two goals really got Winnipeg rolling and helped them improve to 5-5-4 in their last 14 trips to Denver. Connor added his 17th of the season into an empty net in the third.

WPG@COL: Connor scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

PK

The Jets penalty kill is slowly working it’s way into peak form. The team went 4-for-4 against a dangerous power play that includes Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar.  They were under a lot of pressure when they had to kill a 5-on-3 Avalanche man advantage when leading 3-2 in the third period, and Colorado did not register a shot. The Jets only allowed six shots on four Colorado power plays tonight and haven’t allowed a goal while shorthanded in their last three games.

“You know we were battling hard, guys in the shot lanes, clearing rebounds, letting me see pucks. For the most part our PK is where it's at because a few bad bounces here and there,” said Connor Hellebuyck.

“The difference in this league is so miniscule that a couple of games like that and we'll be right back where we expected.”

MORRISSEY GAME WINNER

Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist tonight to continue his strong play on the road this season. The Jets defenceman continues to lead the team in scoring away from Canada Life Centre with 12 points (4G, 8A) in 11 games. With the Winnipeg leading 2-1 in the second period, Morrissey found some time and space to walk in and blasted a shot past a screened Georgiev for the game winning goal at 15:13.

Josh Morrissey with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche

