THREE THINGS: Jets third period push comes up short

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets made a desperate push in the third period but could not get the tying goal falling 2-1 to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Ceasars Arena for the seventh straight loss. For the second straight game, a former Jet scored the winning goal as Mason Appleton recorded the GWG Wednesday night. Logan Stanley scored his seventh of the season and Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves, the Jets will get right back to work on New Years Day when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NOT SO GOOD BEGINNING

After six fantastic periods but without the results that they deserved, the Jets were hoping that their solid play would carry over into Detroit. After a solid first five minutes for Winnipeg, the Red Wings opened the scoring while on the power play, Dylan Larkin wired a shot over the shoulder of a screened Connor Hellebuyck at 8:22. Then an unfortunate bounce gave the Wings a 2-0 lead, Mason Appleton’s shot was stopped by Hellebuyck, but the puck went off Luke Schenn and into the net. Winnipeg managed just five shots in the opening frame.

NO QUIT OVER THE FINAL 40

The little hiccup in the first period was quickly put behind the Jets as they started to roll outshooting Detroit 11-6 in the second. It was the third where Winnipeg really put the pedal to the medal as they dominated and were finally rewarded at 7:04 when Logan Stanley got them on the board.