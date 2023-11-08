News Feed

Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Nov. 7, 2023)

Jets third line getting noticed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues

Scheifele, Jets prepared for road trip finale

Winnipeg Jets celebrate Pride Night Nov. 17

Three things - Hat trick for Niederreiter in Jets win

Pregame with Paul - Laurent Brossoit (Nov. 4, 2023)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Coyotes

Jets eager to begin run of divisional games

Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Nov. 2, 2023)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Golden Knights

Namestnikov, Perfetti among Jets trying out neck guards

Jets Prospect Report: November

Ehlers hitting his stride

Three things - Jets lose 3-2 in OT to the Rangers

Pregame with Paul - Mason Appleton (Oct. 30, 2023)

GAMEDAY: Rangers at Jets

Three things - Jets end road trip with 4-3 shootout loss in Montreal

Three things - Jets top line gets it done

Scheifele, Connor and Iafallo combine for 10 points in 5-2 win in St. Louis

GettyImages-1769730310
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

So far so good for the Winnipeg Jets in their stretch of four straight games against the Central Division. The Jets closed out their three-game road trip with a 5-2 decision over the St. Louis Blues, improving to 3-0 overall against divisional opponents. Kyle Connor with his team leading 7th and 8th goals of the season, Mark Scheifele, Neal Pionk and Cole Perfetti scored for Winnipeg who pushed their record to 10-1-1 in their past 12 games against St. Louis. The Jets return home Thursday to open a five game homestand against the Nashville Predators.

THE TOP LINE WAS THE TOP LINE

The Adam Lowry line was getting a lot of attention coming into Tuesday night, but it was the Mark Scheifele line that showed up in the Show Me State. Alex Iafallo (4A), Connor (2G, 1A) and Scheifele (1G, 2A) combined for 10 points leading the way offensively for Winnipeg. The three also helped the once struggling power play score twice and push the streak to three straight games with at least one goal with the man advantage.

WPG@STL: Connor scores goal against Blues

HELLEBUYCK GETS HELP FROM HIS FRIENDS

Hellebuyck won for the fourth time in his last six starts making 20 saves. He was solid but also received some help from his teammates, Dylan DeMelo slid over and stopped Pavel Buchnevich who thought he had a wide-open net in the first period. In the second frame, it was Vlad Namestnikov’s turn when he denied Nick Leddy from scoring and DeMelo cleared the puck. All in all, a solid defensive game from the entire team from start to finish in St. Louis.

EMOTIONAL GOAL FOR PIONK

Neal Pionk had one of his best games of the season Saturday in Tempe and he followed that effort up with his first goal of the campaign tonight. The Jets defencemen took a pass from Scheifele and walked in and picked the far corner on Jordan Binnington’s blocker side to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead in the first period. Pionk, Iafallo, Dylan Samberg and Dominic Toninato all were in Minnesota for the funeral and life celebration of Adam Johnson on Monday. Iafallo was asked about what he thought when Pionk scored tonight.

“It was a hell of a feeling honestly, just to see him smile and get that goal,” said Iafallo.

“Just the stuff we’ve been through the past couple of days, for him to get that, it was pretty special.”

WPG@STL: Pionk scores goal against Blues