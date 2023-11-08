Three things - Jets top line gets it done

So far so good for the Winnipeg Jets in their stretch of four straight games against the Central Division. The Jets closed out their three-game road trip with a 5-2 decision over the St. Louis Blues, improving to 3-0 overall against divisional opponents. Kyle Connor with his team leading 7th and 8th goals of the season, Mark Scheifele, Neal Pionk and Cole Perfetti scored for Winnipeg who pushed their record to 10-1-1 in their past 12 games against St. Louis. The Jets return home Thursday to open a five game homestand against the Nashville Predators.

THE TOP LINE WAS THE TOP LINE

The Adam Lowry line was getting a lot of attention coming into Tuesday night, but it was the Mark Scheifele line that showed up in the Show Me State. Alex Iafallo (4A), Connor (2G, 1A) and Scheifele (1G, 2A) combined for 10 points leading the way offensively for Winnipeg. The three also helped the once struggling power play score twice and push the streak to three straight games with at least one goal with the man advantage.