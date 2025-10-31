THREE THINGS: Jets top line dominate Blackhawks

WINNIPEG – Gabriel Vilardi scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 at Canada Life Centre. Vilardi (2G, 1A), Mark Scheifele (1G, 2A) and Kyle Connor (1G, 2A) combined for nine points, Josh Morrissey (1G, 1A) and Dylan DeMelo (2A) also had multi-point efforts for the Jets who will now host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon.

TOP LINE DOMINANT

After Kyle Connor scored the overtime winner at Minnesota on Tuesday night, the Jets top line continued their dominance against the Blackhawks. With the Jets up 1-0 thanks to a Vlad Namestnikov power play goal, Chicago had taken back some of the momentum thanks to a friendly bounce off the stanchion and onto the stick of Teuvo Teravainen to tie the game at one. Connor Hellebuyck had to bail out his teammates to make a huge save on a Ryan Greene breakaway. Soon after, Scheifele and Vilardi would break out 2-on-1 with Vilardi finishing.