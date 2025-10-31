THREE THINGS: Jets top line dominate Blackhawks

Vilardi (2G, 1A), Mark Scheifele (1G, 2A) and Kyle Connor (1G, 2A) combined for nine points.

2526_ThreeThings_CHI.10.230
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Gabriel Vilardi scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 at Canada Life Centre. Vilardi (2G, 1A), Mark Scheifele (1G, 2A) and Kyle Connor (1G, 2A) combined for nine points, Josh Morrissey (1G, 1A) and Dylan DeMelo (2A) also had multi-point efforts for the Jets who will now host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon.

TOP LINE DOMINANT

After Kyle Connor scored the overtime winner at Minnesota on Tuesday night, the Jets top line continued their dominance against the Blackhawks. With the Jets up 1-0 thanks to a Vlad Namestnikov power play goal, Chicago had taken back some of the momentum thanks to a friendly bounce off the stanchion and onto the stick of Teuvo Teravainen to tie the game at one. Connor Hellebuyck had to bail out his teammates to make a huge save on a Ryan Greene breakaway. Soon after, Scheifele and Vilardi would break out 2-on-1 with Vilardi finishing.

CHI@WPG: Hellebuyck with a great save against Ryan Greene

CHI@WPG: Vilardi scores goal against Spencer Knight

“I thought we played really well in the first. Like you said, an unlucky bounce, not much you can do about those goals,” said Vilardi.

“I thought we played really well in the second and kind of dominated most of the third but had that little spree there. It was one of our more complete games of the season.”

After that the Jets took off and even though Chicago pulled within two goals in the third period, Connor put the game away for good with this effort.

MORRISSEY GETS SOME HELP

The Jets defenceman has been off to a good start offensively with eight assists coming into tonight but had to yet to score. That changed in the third period as Morrissey’s slap shot from the point went off the goal post and then off the back of Spencer Knight’s left leg and into the net.

“I just tried to make a good, quick shot, and I kind of faded away after, I guess, like a Kobe shot,” said Morrissey.

“I didn't see it. I just heard it. And then I heard the fans, and it went in. So, it was nice to nice to get one there.”

CHI@WPG: Morrissey scores goal against Spencer Knight

NOT ALL THE NEWS WAS GOOD

The Jets lost Gustav Nyquist tonight, Scott Arniel said that the Swedish forward tweaked something and they will look at it on Friday and go from there. This is nothing new for Winnipeg who are already without forwards Adam Lowry and Cole Perfetti.

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Blackhawks at Jets

GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets

PROSPECT REPORT: Edison Engle

THREE THINGS: Connor OT hero in huge win over Wild

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Wild

RELEASE: Jets host annual Pride Game Nov. 1

GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

THREE THINGS: Morrissey hits 300 career assists, Jets lose to Mammoth

GAMEDAY: Mammoth at Jets

BLOG: Former Olympic teammate 'cheering' for Toews 

THREE THINGS: Jets win penalty filled affair with Flames

PROJECTED LINEUP: Flames at Jets

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

THREE THINGS: Jets fail to beat Daccord in loss to Kraken

PROJECTED LINEUP: Kraken at Jets

GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

BLOG: Morrissey moves past Buff

BLOG: Where Membership Meets Memories