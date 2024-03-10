Three things - Jets struggle in first period in Vancouver

The Winnipeg Jets saw their perfect record in the second game of a back-to-back come to end in a 5-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. The Jets came into the night 6-0 in that situation. It’s the fourth time this season Winnipeg has been shut out and it was Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith combining for the shutout. Mason Appleton led the team with five shots on goal, Connor Hellebuyck made 31 stops. Winnipeg will begin a three game homestand on Monday when they host Washington.

BLUE WAVE

The Canucks jumped on the Jets in the first period scoring 2:05 (J.T. Miller) into the game and then adding goals at 13:47 (Nils Hoglander) and 17:00 (Phillip DiGiuseppe). Winnipeg had two great looks in the first, but Thatcher Demko robbed Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton. When the buzzer sounded to close out the opening 20 minutes, Vancouver outshot Winnipeg 20-9. The Jets only gave up 17 shots total in Seattle on Friday night.

“We just didn't show up in the first period and then really put ourselves in the hole,” said Nate Schmidt when asked if playing last night affected the Jets tonight.

“Whether that's part of last night or not, remains to be interpreted.”

LINE MIXING

Clearly with a night like this, Rick Bowness is going to mix up his lines to find some kind of momentum. In the second period, Mark Scheifele was with Nino Niederreiter and Mason Appleton, Adam Lowry between Alex Iafallo and Kyle Connor and Sean Monahan was between Nikolaj Ehlers and Vladislav Namestnikov. In the third, Bowness went to Ehlers with Scheifele and Connor, Monahan with Namestnikov and Iafallo and reunited Lowry, Niederreiter and Appleton.

RARE LOSS TO VANCOUVER

The Jets were 24-6-1 in their last 31 games against the Canucks and 10-1-1 in their previous 12 visits to Vancouver. The Canucks got revenge for a 4-2 loss to the Jets exactly three weeks ago at Rogers Arena.