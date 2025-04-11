Three things - Jets one step closer to Central title

The Winnipeg Jets are one step closer to their first ever division title as they beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 at American Airlines Center. Winnipeg is now 54-21-4 and need one more point in their last three games to clinch the Central, Kyle Connor scored twice, Morgan Barron and Nino Niederreiter added singles. Connor Hellebuyck recorded his 45th win of the season to set a franchise record and on top of that had his eighth shutout this campaign and 45th of his career. The Jets will fly to Chicago and will face the Blackhawks Saturday for their final road game of the regular season.

"Yeah. We had to be ready. This is obviously a team that, like we've talked about, they haven't left our rearview mirror all year long," said Scott Arniel.

"We had to be good early and I thought our first period was really strong and then we built off of that. Throughout our lineup, there were a lot of guys doing what they needed to do to help us have success."