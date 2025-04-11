Three things - Jets one step closer to Central title

Connor Hellebuyck makes 24 saves for eighth shutout of season in 4-0 win over Stars

2425-Three_Things_DAL
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets are one step closer to their first ever division title as they beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 at American Airlines Center. Winnipeg is now 54-21-4 and need one more point in their last three games to clinch the Central, Kyle Connor scored twice, Morgan Barron and Nino Niederreiter added singles. Connor Hellebuyck recorded his 45th win of the season to set a franchise record and on top of that had his eighth shutout this campaign and 45th of his career. The Jets will fly to Chicago and will face the Blackhawks Saturday for their final road game of the regular season.

"Yeah. We had to be ready. This is obviously a team that, like we've talked about, they haven't left our rearview mirror all year long," said Scott Arniel.

"We had to be good early and I thought our first period was really strong and then we built off of that. Throughout our lineup, there were a lot of guys doing what they needed to do to help us have success."

ANOTHER DEFENSIVE CLINIC

The Jets locked down one of the hottest teams in the NHL, the St. Louis Blues on Monday holding them to just 15 shots. That momentum carried over to Thursday night as Winnipeg gave the Stars fits allowing just 24 Dallas shots and that meant that the Jets have held teams below 30 shots in 18 straight games. Natural Stat Trick said that the Stars had five high danger scoring chances in the first period at 5-on-5 but only managed two more over the final two periods. Even though Dallas had the better chances in period one, Winnipeg’s patience paid off at 18:37 when Nino Niederreiter redirected a Josh Morrissey shot behind Jake Oettinger for his 16th.

WPG@DAL: Niederreiter scores goal against Jake Oettinger

BACK-TO-BACK FOR BARRON

The Jets fourth line has really started to shine since Morgan Barron was moved to the middle and Brandon Tanev was acquired at the deadline. Barron scored a big goal on Monday against St. Louis and his goal on Thursday night looked very similar as the big centre used his speed through the neutral zone and eventually finished things off with a power move to the front of the net and beat Oettinger.

40 GOAL SEASON FOR CONNOR

Kyle Connor made sure the Stars didn’t have a chance to come back in the third period with two goals 2:20 apart to blow the game open. First at 6:20, Alex Iafallo broke up a Dallas Stars scoring chance, sent a pass to Mark Scheifele who chipped the puck towards the front of the Stars net and Connor swooped in and beat Oettinger five hole for his 39th. Scheifele set a career high with his 85th point of the season.

WPG@DAL: Connor scores goal against Jake Oettinger

At 8:40, Connor reached 40 goals for the second time in his career and again it started back in the Jets end of the ice with a solid defensive play. Josh Morrissey carried the puck up the ice waited until he saw Connor head to the front of the net, Morrissey sent a pass that was tipped nicely by Jared Anderson-Dolan right to Connor who joined Ilya Kovalchuk as the only players in franchise history to score 40 twice. Connor also set a career high with his 94th point of the season.

WPG@DAL: Connor scores goal against Jake Oettinger

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars

Pionk named Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee

 Jets statement on the retirement of forward Chaz Lucius

2025 Winnipeg Whiteout Mania will engage fans with Street Parties, Watch Parties, Hype Tours and more

Three things - Jets set franchise record with 53rd win

Jets sign forward Kieron Walton to a three-year, entry-level contract

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets

Three things - Utah Hockey Club slow down Jets

GAMEDAY: Jets at Utah

Jets and Kyle Connor raise funds and awareness for Manitoba’s Parkinson’s community

Wagner’s Offensive Outburst Highlights Development

Three things - Comrie shuts out Golden Knights

GAMEDAY: Jets at Golden Knights

Jets host second annual Parkinson’s Awareness Night April 7

Three things - Jets play well, but still lose in LA

Preparing for the playoffs with Colin Miller

GAMEDAY: Jets at Kings

Hellebuyck named NHL’s Third Star of the Week