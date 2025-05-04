GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets Game 7

This will be the second Game 7 for the Jets in their franchise history, the last one came eight years ago when they beat Nashville 5-1 to advance to the West Conference final. Scheifele played a large role in that game scoring twice, Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves on 37 shots. There are plenty of the players on today’s roster that were in Nashville like Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, Brandon Tanev and Adam Lowry.

“I’m hoping that those guys can maybe talk to the guys who haven’t (played in a Game 7 before). As I mentioned to the team, if you haven’t been through it yet, this is your chance,” said Arniel.

“Go make a lasting impression in your minds and a memory so that you have it maybe for the next series. It’s just something that is part of your growth as a player. Those guys who have it already, you want to build on it.”

One of the players who will be taking part in his first Game 7, is defenceman Dylan Samberg. If he has any nerves, one thing he can lean on is the fact that the Jets have been able to stay within structure whenever they have played on home ice.

“I just feel we’ve been really solid all year at home. We know that and we’re comfortable playing here and the crowd really helps as well,” said Samberg.

“I think we just have to use that home-ice advantage to our advantage and just make sure we stick to the simple details and try not to waver.”

While Jets fans come into this game nervous about the outcome especially after missing out on the last chance to clinch, Morgan Barron feels there isn’t a whole lot the Jets need to change heading into the winner takes all contest.

“So, to me, the structure we played with all year, the principles we’ve played with all year led to our success throughout the regular season and I believe when we do those things, we’re successful in the playoffs as well,” said Barron.

“Just kind of a matter of putting it all together and we’re confident we’re going to do that (Sunday) night.”

The Jets will look to maintain the trend of home team success both in these playoffs (31-15) and within the series, which has seen the hosts post a perfect 6-0 record and outscore the visitors 29-12 so far. Eleven series in NHL history have seen home teams go 7-0, most recently in the 2022 First Round matchup between the Hurricanes and Bruins.

Another first heading into tonight is that this is the first Game 7 played in the Manitoba capital.

"Hopefully it has a great ending to it. All year long we've put our work in to build towards this. We've talked about these situations and certain things that have happened over the course of the year that we don't know when it'll rise in the playoffs but now it's here. Now it's here. It's Game 7,” said Arniel.

“We've gone through building blocks to get here. To get to this moment. Whether that was through the 82 games, or the six games we have just played, these are all things that now (we) put it on the line here for Game 7 and I'd like to think our groups prepared.”