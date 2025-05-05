Three things - Lowry 2OT winner sends Jets to round 2

WINNIPEG – Adam Lowry became the second captain in NHL history to score an overtime goal in a Game 7 joining Steve Yzerman (1996 CSF w/ DET vs. STL) as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in double overtime. Cole Perfetti scored twice, Kyle Connor and Neal Pionk had three assists for the Jets who will face the Dallas Stars in the second round starting Wednesday at Canada Life Centre.

GUTSY EFFORT BY THE D

There is no question the Jets were nervous to start Game 7 as St. Louis jumped on the board first with Jordan Kyrou finishing off a nice passing play from Colton Parayko at 1:10 to open the scoring. Five minutes into the period, Oskar Sundqvist got Josh Morrissey with a solid hit against the boards that appeared to stun the Jets defenceman. Then off a neutral zone turnover, Mathieu Joseph skated in and beat Connor Hellebuyck with a wrist shot for a 2-0 Blues lead. Morrissey left the game shortly after that goal and Winnipeg played the rest of the night with five defencemen. Neal Pionk (46:15), Dylan Samberg (44:00), Dylan DeMelo (36:40), Haydn Fleury (33:02) and Luke Schenn (27:49) did a tremendous job filling in for Morrissey.

“I mean, to play this long of a game with five defensemen, it's pretty incredible. So, hats off to those guys. They stuck with it,” said Nikolaj Ehlers.

“They battled, as forwards, we tried to help out as much as possible with getting pucks out of our zone so they could get some quick changes. But those guys stuck with it.”

GIVETH AND TAKETH AWAY

Winnipeg got themselves back in the game in the second period while on the power play, it took them all of seven seconds to get on the board. Cole Perfetti redirected a Kyle Connor past Jordan Binnington for his second goal of the series, with both of them coming on the power play.