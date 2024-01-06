Three things - Jets move into first overall

The Winnipeg Jets have moved into first place overall with a 3-1 win in Anaheim over the Ducks. The Jets have points in 11 straight games (9-0-2) adding to their franchise record. Nikolaj Ehlers, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti (on the power play) scored for Winnipeg and Laurent Brossoit won his third straight start making 37 saves. The Jets wrap up the road trip Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes.

GIVE UP FIRST GOAL, NO BIG DEAL

The Jets seem to be able to work their way out of any situation this season especially during their ten-game point streak. Winnipeg won their ninth game of the season when giving up the first goal of the game Thursday in San Jose. They gave up the first goal of the game Friday night as well when Mason McTavish backhanded a shot past a screened Laurent Brossoit, the fourth straight game they have given up the game’s opening goal, but the Jets have won all four of those games. Winnipeg is now 10-7-3 when giving up the games first goal.

TOP LINE BACK ON TRACK

After a tough stretch for Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers and Gabriel Vilardi, it looks like they are back. They scored a huge goal on the power play Thursday night, and they combined on the game tying tally in Anaheim in the second period. Vilardi provided a perfect screen that allowed Ehlers to find the far corner on John Gibson to make it 1-1 at 7:57.