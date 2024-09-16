Three things - Jets lose 4-2 to Canucks

Lambert has a goal and an assist in Jets first loss at Young Stars

3 things (VAN)
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

PENTICTON – The Winnipeg Jets saw their record fall to 1-1 at the 2024 Young Stars Classic after a 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks this afternoon.

Brad Lambert and Nikita Chibrikov scored for Winnipeg; Lambert also had an assist for a multi-point effort for the Jets who will now finish the tournament Monday against the Edmonton Oilers. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 pm CT.

1. LAMBERT SHOW

After a scoreless first period, the Jets looked on top of their game when Brad Lambert opened the scoring taking a pass from Kevin He in the neutral zone and waiting patiently cutting to the faceoff circle before he wired a low shot in the net. The Jets 2022 first round pick then added another point with the Jets on the power play, Lambert sent a perfect backhand pass right to Nikita Chibrikov who one-timed the puck past Canucks goaltender Ty Young for the 2-0 lead.

“I thought he was excellent, I really did. I thought he created all night, skated, had a couple great back checks,” said coach Mark Morrison.

“Thought he was physical; I think he had a great game.”

2. SOME BAD BOUNCES

After the Jets jumped out to that 2-0 lead, Vancouver responded with back-to-back goals from Josh Bloom and Elias Pettersson to close out the second period. Bloom’s goal went off his body and in behind Dom DiVincentiis after Elias Salomonsson took away the Canucks forward stick. The Pettersson shot went through some traffic and looked to hit something in front of DiVincentiis who had no chance to make the save.

3. RAN OUT OF GAS

In the third period, the shots were tied at eight apiece, but Vancouver had a couple of grade A scoring chances before Anthony Romani made it 3-2. His first attempt was blocked by Dawson Barteaux, however the puck bounced right back to the Canuck forward for the first lead of the game for Vancouver. Vilmer Alriksson closed out the scoring with just under seven minutes remaining.

“We weren’t getting on them as much, we weren’t playing as fast, we weren’t getting pucks behind them, we weren’t getting zone time,” said Lambert.

“They kind of did that to us and as a result we kind of spent the whole period in our end. Can’t expect to win playing in your own zone.”

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets vs. Canucks

Klimchuk ready for next challenge

Three things - Kuzmin scores OT winner

GAMEDAY:  Jets vs. Flames

Pionk bringing fresh perspective into training camp

Jets announce Young Stars Classic roster

Exciting theme nights, giveaways and culture add to Jets fan experience in 2024-25

Jets season ticket members ready for 24-25 season

Statement on the Passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Warriors coach excited for Yager to learn from Jets veterans

Jets and Moose fans invited to annual Fan Fest celebration

Yager eager to arrive at Jets training camp

Jets acquire forward Brayden Yager

Samberg excited to tee it up against the pros

Jets sign Lundmark to a one-year, two-way contract extension

Nehring over concussion, ready for new challenge

DiVincentiis ready for next step in development

Jets sign Heinola to a two-year contract extension