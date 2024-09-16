Three things - Jets lose 4-2 to Canucks

PENTICTON – The Winnipeg Jets saw their record fall to 1-1 at the 2024 Young Stars Classic after a 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks this afternoon.

Brad Lambert and Nikita Chibrikov scored for Winnipeg; Lambert also had an assist for a multi-point effort for the Jets who will now finish the tournament Monday against the Edmonton Oilers. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 pm CT.

1. LAMBERT SHOW

After a scoreless first period, the Jets looked on top of their game when Brad Lambert opened the scoring taking a pass from Kevin He in the neutral zone and waiting patiently cutting to the faceoff circle before he wired a low shot in the net. The Jets 2022 first round pick then added another point with the Jets on the power play, Lambert sent a perfect backhand pass right to Nikita Chibrikov who one-timed the puck past Canucks goaltender Ty Young for the 2-0 lead.

“I thought he was excellent, I really did. I thought he created all night, skated, had a couple great back checks,” said coach Mark Morrison.

“Thought he was physical; I think he had a great game.”