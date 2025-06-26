Jets announce 2025 pre-season schedule

WINNIPEG, June 26, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today the club’s six-game pre-season schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season.

The Jets open their pre-season at Canada Life Centre versus the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:00 p.m. CT. Winnipeg then hosts the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The first road game of the Jets pre-season is at 8:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 26, against the Oilers at Rogers Place. Winnipeg returns home the next night, Saturday, Sept. 27, for a matchup with the Calgary Flames at Canada Life Centre at 7:00 p.m. CT.

The Jets’ final pre-season games are both on the road: against the Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. CT followed by the pre-season finale versus the Flames at 8:00 p.m. CT at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, Oct. 3.