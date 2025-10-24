THREE THINGS: Jets fail to beat Daccord in loss to Kraken

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets saw their five-game win streak come to an end after a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken at Canada Life Centre. It was the first time the Jets have been shutout since they lost 5-0 to the Florida Panthers back on November 16, 2024. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Jets who get right back at it tomorrow night when the Calgary Flames come to town.

NO BOUNCES

The Jets had a great chance to score with time winding down in the first period with Josh Morrissey looking for his first goal of the season. The Jets defenceman’s shot tipped and went past Seattle netminder Joey Daccord, but it went off the crossbar and stayed out. That was Winnipeg’s best chance in the first two periods of the game as the Kraken suffocated the Jets offence.

“I thought they kept us the outside pretty good. We didn't have a ton of grade A chances, a few, like I said, we didn't get a lot of bounces,” said Neal Pionk.

“You know, J-Mo’s in the first, I thought, went in, but that's the way it goes sometimes.”

SPEAKING OF J-MO

The Jets star defenceman was everywhere on Thursday night with a team leading 28:30 of ice time. Morrissey had four shots, two blocks and four hits. He really drove the offence in the third period with Winnipeg down 1-0 and helped the Jets get back to the more direct style of play.

“He’s a hard guy to defend when he’s feeling it like that,” said Scott Arniel.

“I think he was mad at himself in the first because he had a couple of looks and he tried to make plays. I think in the third he did a real good job of manufacturing offence.”

NOT MUCH TIME TO REST

The Jets will face a Flames team who will come in trying to end a seven-game winless streak. Winnipeg beat Calgary on Monday night thanks to a third period comeback and will hope to have more puck luck around the net on home ice.