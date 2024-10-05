Three things - Hellebuyck shines in Calgary

The Winnipeg Jets closed out their 2024 preseason with a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Jets finish the preseason 3-2-1 and will have Saturday off before beginning their final preparations for the regular season opener which will be October 9th. Nino Niederreiter, Colin Miller and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck came up huge in the third period and finished with 31 saves.

1. FAMILIAR LINEUP

The Jets lineup at the Saddledome was close to what you will see when they open the season in Edmonton next Wednesday. Familiar lines like Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi and Niederreiter-Lowry-Appleton and D pairings Morrissey-DeMelo and Samberg-Pionk plus Hellebuyck starting in goal. It was the Lowry line that opened the scoring for the Jets in the first, Haydn Fleury dumped the puck into the offensive zone and Mason Appleton found a wide-open Nino Niederreiter and he scored for the third time in two games, all those goals coming against the Flames.