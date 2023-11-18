News Feed

GAME DAY: Coyotes at Jets

Pregame with Paul - Alex Iafallo (Nov. 17, 2023)

GAME DAY: Sabres at Jets

Jonsson-Fjallby set to make season debut

Pride beyond the parade

Dillon still enjoying the game in 13th NHL season

Meet Kendall, our third HFC ambassador

Vilardi back skating with Jets

Three things - Connor keeps on scoring

Pregame with Paul - Morgan Barron (Nov. 14, 2023)

GROUND CONTROL | Making the ultimate smoothie with Mason Appleton

GAME DAY: Devils at Jets

Jets prepare for the Devils

Jets forward Kyle Connor named NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Meet Maxwell, our second HFC ambassador

Three things - Dallas halts Jets win streak

GAME DAY: Stars at Jets

Pionk reflects on emotional two weeks

Three things - Hellebuyck's turn to shine

GettyImages-1788570213
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets won back-to-back games on home ice for the first time this season fighting off a pesky Buffalo Sabres team to hold on for a 3-2-win Friday night. The Jets were opportunistic especially in the second period when they scored three goals on just five shots on former Jet Eric Comrie. Cole Perfetti, Mason Appleton and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Winnipeg who saw their record improve to 9-5-2. Nino Niederreiter (2A) and Vladislav Namestnikov (2A) had multipoint nights for the Jets who will close out the five game homestand Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes.

HELLEBUYCK’S TURN TO SHINE

To the Jets credit, they haven’t had to lean on Connor Hellebuyck a whole lot this season. Tonight, Buffalo outshot the Jets 22-11 over the final two periods and 28-18 overall. Five-on-five, the Sabres had 17 high danger scoring chances with 14 of those coming over the final 40 minutes where the Jets really had a tough time defending. Hellebuyck’s best stop came in the third period when Jordan Greenway had a wide-open net, but the Jets goaltender stuck out his left leg and kept the tying goal out with his toe. On top of that save, he denied Rasmus Dahlin and JJ Peterka on breakaways.

PERFETTI POINT STREAK AT 8

Cole Perfetti opened the scoring 2:12 into the second period after some great work by Neal Pionk, who fought a couple of Sabres behind the Jets goal and sent a perfect pass up to Vlad Namestnikov who dropped it to Perfetto at the Buffalo blueline, Perfetti snapped it past Comrie to extend his point streak to eight games (5G, 5A) and his goal streak to five.

BUF@WPG: Perfetti scores goal against Sabres

EHLERS GWG A WEIRD ONE

The game winning goal was a strange one. Just 3:16 after Alex Tuch had pulled the Sabres within a goal at 2-1, Nikolaj Ehlers held the Sabres blue line and simply threw the puck at the net, and it took a home bounce off the arm of Buffalo defenceman Owen Power and past Comrie. The Danish forward joked afterwards saying it was a “classic hockey goal”.

BUF@WPG: Ehlers scores goal against Sabres