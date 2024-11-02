Three things - Ehlers hat trick helps Jets to 10th win

The Winnipeg Jets remain the only unbeaten team on the road this season (6-0) following a 6-2 win in Columbus over the Blue Jackets on Friday night. Nikolaj Ehlers had his first hat trick since 2018, Mason Appleton, Josh Morrissey and Gabe Vilardi had the other goals for the Jets. Kyle Connor’s point streak is now at 11 to start the season when he got the primary assist on Vilardi’s goal in the third period. Eric Comrie made 20 saves to improve to 3-0 on the season. Winnipeg will return home for a four-game homestand that starts Sunday afternoon against Tampa Bay.

EHLERS TURN

Wednesday night, it was the Scheifele line that set the tone for the Jets in Detroit. This evening in Ohio, it was the Namestnikov trio led by Nikolaj Ehlers who had a four-point night including his fifth career hat trick. Ehlers opened the scoring at 5:13 of the first blasting a slap shot past Elvis Merzlikins. After Columbus tied the game at one, Ehlers would get his second of the period snapping a shot to the far post for a 2-1 Jets lead after one. The Danish forward finished the hat trick with a 1:09 left in the second, Ehlers would follow up his rebound and backhanded the puck into the net for his sixth of the season.

"Felt pretty good in warmup and Nino said he'd be pretty disappointed if I didn't score tonight with that warm up. So it was pretty funny how that worked out. Yeah. I mean, first goal, I love coming down that side with the clapper. Luckily, it went in," said Ehlers.

"So from that on, I think as a line, played really well, and that created a lot of chances. We could have had a few more but it felt good."