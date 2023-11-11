Three things - Dallas halts Jets win streak

The Winnipeg Jets saw their three game winning streak come to an end thanks to a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars Saturday. The loss also turned out to be the first to a divisional rival this season for Winnipeg who saw their record fall to 7-5-2. Cole Perfetti and Brenden Dillon scored for the Jets, Dillon now has goals in three of his last four games. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves. Winnipeg will host New Jersey on Tuesday.

LESSON LEARNED

After the Jets were shut down essentially for 40 minutes trailing 3-1, they came alive in the third period and pulled to within one goal but could not get the tying goal past Scott Wedgewood. Winnipeg outshot Dallas 16-7 in the third after having 17 shots combined from the first two periods against a smothering Dallas defence. Brenden Dillon said after the game it was a lesson for the team going forward.

“They’re a veteran team, they are not going to give you much. The first two periods we were trying to go outside of what’s made us successful for the last couple of games. We have scored some highlight reel goals but they take away the middle,” said Dillon.

“They’re trying to force turnovers and I think in the third period we were more direct, using our strength which is our speed and getting in on the forecheck, turning it over and then getting that next play. But when we try to get too cute sometimes these good veteran teams take advantage of that.”

STARS WIN SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE

The Jets were 5-15 on the power play in the four games previous to today, Dallas may be struggling with their power play but their penalty killing is a strength. The Stars had the number one unit in the NHL and they showed it as Winnipeg had just one shot on their three man advantages and gave up a shorthanded marker in the second period. Dallas also added a power play marker that turned out to be the game winning goal by Matt Duchene.

SIX GAME POINT STREAK FOR PERFETTI

Cole Perfetti is starting to roll with points in six straight games (2G, 5A) and goals in three straight. The line of Perfetti, Nikolaj Ehlers and Vladislav Namestnikov had a decent afternoon combining for eight shots on goal and Ehlers and Namestnikov were given assists on Perfetti’s fourth goal of the season.