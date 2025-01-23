Three things: Bounce back win for Jets

Pionk the overtime hero in Denver in a 3-2 victory

2425-Three_Things_COL
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets captured a huge two points with a 3-2 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Neal Pionk scored the game winner, Morgan Barron and Gabe Vilardi also scored for Winnipeg who improved to 32-14-3. Josh Morrissey and Vladislav Namestnikov had multi-point nights, Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves and went a perfect 3-0 against the Avalanche this season. Winnipeg will host Utah on Friday at Canada Life Centre.

PIONK DEJA-VU

Neal Pionk’s bounce back season continues as the Jets defenceman was the hero Wednesday when fired a slap shot past Mackenzie Blackwood, 17 seconds into the extra period. If you felt like you had seen Pionk score a goal like that before, you were right. Back on October 19, 2022, Pionk grabbed a loose puck in the Jets end and raced up the ice and fired a slap shot over Alexandar Georgiev in overtime. The big story though was a bounce back effort from the Jets from Monday nights performance in Utah.

"I thought overall, as a team, we were patient tonight," said Neal Pionk.

"We allowed the game to come to us, and then took advantage of the opportunities when we could."

WPG@COL: Pionk scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

**NO LOWRY, NEW LINE COMBOS

**

Scott Arniel announced today that Adam Lowry will be out week-to-week and Mason Appleton returned after an 11-game absence. The lines looked like this:

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

Ehlers-Namestnikov-Vilardi

Niederreiter-Kupari-Perfetti

Barron-Gustafsson-Appleton

In the second period with the Avalanche leading 1-0, the fourth line went to work. Morgan Barron skated to the front of the net and tapped in a perfect backhand pass from David Gustafsson for his fifth of the season.

WPG@COL: Barron scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

ANOTHER BIG NIGHT FOR MORRISSEY

The Jets top defenceman played 23:15 and had a couple of assists on the night, giving him 75 career multi-point games, moving him into a tie with Marian Hossa for the ninth most in Jets/Thrashers history. Morrissey’s best helper came in the second period when he wristed a perfect shot that hit Gabe Vilardi and past Mackenzie Blackwood to give the Jets their first lead of the night. Vilardi also reached a career high in points with his 42nd of the season.

WPG@COL: Vilardi scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

