Three things: Bounce back win for Jets

The Winnipeg Jets captured a huge two points with a 3-2 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Neal Pionk scored the game winner, Morgan Barron and Gabe Vilardi also scored for Winnipeg who improved to 32-14-3. Josh Morrissey and Vladislav Namestnikov had multi-point nights, Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves and went a perfect 3-0 against the Avalanche this season. Winnipeg will host Utah on Friday at Canada Life Centre.

PIONK DEJA-VU

Neal Pionk’s bounce back season continues as the Jets defenceman was the hero Wednesday when fired a slap shot past Mackenzie Blackwood, 17 seconds into the extra period. If you felt like you had seen Pionk score a goal like that before, you were right. Back on October 19, 2022, Pionk grabbed a loose puck in the Jets end and raced up the ice and fired a slap shot over Alexandar Georgiev in overtime. The big story though was a bounce back effort from the Jets from Monday nights performance in Utah.

"I thought overall, as a team, we were patient tonight," said Neal Pionk.

"We allowed the game to come to us, and then took advantage of the opportunities when we could."