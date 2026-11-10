GAMEDAY: Devils at Jets

WINNIPEG – The night Jets fans have been waiting for since Connor Hellebuyck was traded has finally arrived. It was supposed to be an emotional, must-see reunion at Canada Life Centre, with the former Winnipeg goaltender returning in an opposing jersey.

There’s just one problem: Hellebuyck won’t be between the pipes when the New Jersey Devils come to town tonight (7:00 pm CT; TV- TSN 3; Radio - 680 CJOB/Power97)

Jake Allen will be guarding the visiting goal as the Jets will look to push their win streak to four games and Kyle Connor says the focus is on the two points.

“No, it's all business. I mean, everybody's in their grind right now in the season,” said Connor on Monday.

“We're trying to build something, towards something great here as a group, and we've been really focused on what we can do to keep this good feeling going.”

That good feeling stems from another heart-stopping victory, as the Jets watched a 3-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning evaporate in the third period before Mark Scheifele delivered the ultimate rescue act, burying the game-winner with just 1.6 seconds remaining on the power play to secure a thrilling 4-3 win.

The power play scored three times in a game for the first time this season.

Yeah, I like the way we've been trending on the power play, even before that. I felt like we were gaining momentum for our team and playing, just very direct and put the puck towards the net, and for whatever reason, just wasn't going,” said Connor.

“I think that was the whole message: was stay in that attack mindset. Don't pass up any good shots, and you can see it. We obviously got rewarded last game on the power play.”

With or without Hellebuyck (who is 5-0 as a Devil), New Jersey provides another challenge.

“Nothing changes. Like we’ve been trying to do all year, we prepare for the opponent in front of us, we try and find areas that we can exploit and try and find areas that we can be extra good at,” said Lowry.

“The Devils are a great team off the rush, and they create a lot by getting to the slot. We’re going to have to be real tight defensively and manage the puck. Knowing and not second guessing if he’s playing or not allows us to focus on the task at hand.”

The Jets will hold an optional skate at Canada Life Centre at 10:30 AM. Here are the line rushes that they had during practice on Monday.