Scheifele scores late winner over Lightning

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets had more questions to answer on Sunday night. Could they build on back-to-back victories against a high-flying Tampa Bay Lightning team? And could they continue to make strides on special teams, an area that has been a significant challenge throughout their nine-game winless streak? The Jets delivered another opportunity to show that their recent progress was no fluke.

Well, the Jets made it three consecutive wins in dramatic fashion on Sunday night, as Mark Scheifele scored a buzzer-beating winner to cap a wild 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Winnipeg jumped out to a 3-0 lead before watching the Lightning battle all the way back to tie the game, setting the stage for Scheifele’s late heroics.

"We’ve got a lot of great guys on this team, guys with a lot of heart and a lot of skill. You know, it’s fun," said Scheifele.

"We definitely didn’t draw it up that way, but unbelievable effort by the guys. They don’t ask how. They just ask how many wins. We’ll put that one in the chamber and not look at it again.”

The Jets also continued to make strides on special teams, scoring three times on the power play while killing off all four Tampa Bay opportunities.

Brayden Yager scored his first NHL goal, Cole Perfetti and and Morgan Barron also scored, Viggo Björck recorded his first career multi-point game with two assists and Stuart Skinner made 18 saves.

The first period ended scoreless, thanks in large part to a strong effort from the Winnipeg penalty kill. The Jets successfully neutralized both Tampa Bay power-play opportunities without allowing a single shot on goal. That was a significant accomplishment against a Lightning power play that had been clicking at a 32.3 per cent rate since Oct. 17, the sixth-best mark in the NHL entering Sunday’s game.

The Jets broke the scoreless deadlock early in the second period with the man advantage. Perfetti made no mistake, one-timing a beautiful feed from Mark Scheifele over Andrei Vasilevskiy’s shoulder for his seventh goal of the season at 1:53.