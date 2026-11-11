Two for Mercer as Jets take down Devils

WINNIPEG - The emotion was palpable inside Canada Life Centre long before the puck dropped. A fired-up crowd of Jets fans brought the energy from the moment warmups began, ready to make their feelings known as Winnipeg welcomed the New Jersey Devils to town.

While Connor Hellebuyck was not getting the start for New Jersey, the Jets were more than happy to see Nico Daws between the pipes. The former Devil was facing his old team, adding another layer to an already emotional night. Dawson Mercer also found himself playing a significant role in Tuesday's storyline as the spotlight remained firmly on the players with ties to both sides.

If someone had written a script for this night, they couldn't have dreamed up a better one for Mercer. The former Devil buried two goals against his old team, Kyle Connor also scored twice and Daws stood tall with 19 saves in a 4-2 win to push their win streak to four. The Jets' special teams delivered when it mattered most, striking twice on the power play while shutting down every New Jersey opportunity on the penalty kill.

Mercer opened the scoring for the Jets, ripping a shot over a screened Jake Allen’s shoulder at 7:54 for his second goal in as many games.