Two for Mercer as Jets take down Devils

Former Devil Dawson Mercer scored twice including the game winner against in a 4-2 Jets victory

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The emotion was palpable inside Canada Life Centre long before the puck dropped. A fired-up crowd of Jets fans brought the energy from the moment warmups began, ready to make their feelings known as Winnipeg welcomed the New Jersey Devils to town.

While Connor Hellebuyck was not getting the start for New Jersey, the Jets were more than happy to see Nico Daws between the pipes. The former Devil was facing his old team, adding another layer to an already emotional night. Dawson Mercer also found himself playing a significant role in Tuesday's storyline as the spotlight remained firmly on the players with ties to both sides.

If someone had written a script for this night, they couldn't have dreamed up a better one for Mercer. The former Devil buried two goals against his old team, Kyle Connor also scored twice and Daws stood tall with 19 saves in a 4-2 win to push their win streak to four. The Jets' special teams delivered when it mattered most, striking twice on the power play while shutting down every New Jersey opportunity on the penalty kill.

Mercer opened the scoring for the Jets, ripping a shot over a screened Jake Allen’s shoulder at 7:54 for his second goal in as many games.

The Jets then capitalized on a pair of consecutive Devils penalties, turning a 5-on-3 opportunity into a two-goal lead. Kyle Connor got a friendly bounce at 15:06 to give Winnipeg a 2-0 advantage. Scheifele recorded his 550th career assist and tied Dale Hawerchuk and Blake Wheeler for second place in franchise history, behind Thomas Steen (553).

The Devils needed just 44 seconds to erase Winnipeg’s two-goal lead, as Jesper Bratt one-timed an Arseni Gritsyuk pass past Daws 1:14 into the period before Manitoban Cody Glass beat the Jets netminder just 44 seconds later to make it 2-2.

The Jets controlled much of the early going in the third period, and their pressure finally paid off when New Jersey was caught with too many men on the ice. On the ensuing power play, former Devil Dawson Mercer capped off a beautiful three-way passing play that included Alex Iafallo and Viggo Björck to put Winnipeg back in front, 3-2 at 11:58.

Connor would add an empty netter for his second of the night and team leading 15th of the campaign.

MORE TO COME: From Jets dressing room and head coach Scott Arniel.

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