Scheifele, Hellebuyck keeping focus on team success this season

Hellebuyck posted the second highest win total (37) of his career last season, seven victories from the 44 he recorded during the 2017-18 campaign. He has one Vezina Trophy on his resume and has been clear about what the next step is for him in his career and that could involve the Jets.

“I have an open mind; I’m not closing the door on anything. I’m going to look at anywhere that I think can win a cup. That’s been my main goal and my main focus,” said Hellebuyck.

“That’s how hard I worked all summer and that's how hard I’ve worked all (my) career is to win a cup. So, I’m standing here now telling you I’m just going to win a cup. And that is the only… I guess that’s the only information I can give you is that I’m going to try to win a cup.”

One of the offseason acquisitions that peaked the 30-year-olds interest was the team bringing back Laurent Brossoit. The two goaltenders share the same agent and worked together for three seasons in Winnipeg before Brossoit went to Vegas and won a cup there last season.

“Yeah. I love seeing him. The second that I saw that, it was the first message I made and the first call I made. We love that guy. He’s such a great goaltender. I truly believe that he’s going to push me and he’s going to be what the team definitely needs,” smiled Hellebuyck.

“I think he’s going to help us get over some edges and I’m really looking forward to being his partner again. I know we’ve thrived together, and I would like to think that I’ve helped him thrive too. I think we’re going to push each other and it’s going to be a great relationship again.”

Like most number one goaltenders who have been in the league for a long time, the question comes up every season with regards to how many games is the right amount. Hellebuyck has played eight years in the NHL and already has 445 appearances. Brossoit could cut into the Michigan products 60-plus games, but we are a long way from seeing if that will actually be happening.

“I need whatever (amount of games) is going to help this team succeed. I go in there… they listen to what I have to say. I tell them what I feel gives me the best rhythm or gives me the best chance to play,” said Hellebuyck.

“But at the end of the day, I tell them, ‘Do what you think you need to do to get this team to succeed and I will adapt around you.’ I know you’re going to say I’m getting older, and I might need less (starts). But I feel young. I’ve got young bones and I feel great. That being said, LB Is a great goaltender. If he’s in, I’m going to be his No. 1 fan.”

SCHEIFELE OPEN TO STAYING IN WINNIPEG

While Hellebuyck is reuniting with an old friend this season, Mark Scheifele is adjusting to life without Blake Wheeler. The 30-year-old centre is opening his 13th season in Winnipeg and the previous twelve had Wheeler alongside him.

“Oh, for sure. He was our captain. He was the heart and soul of this team. The amount of broken bones he played with, the amount of amazing plays he made for the team and for us. He was a warrior through and through,” said Scheifele.

“Obviously it’s tough to not have him here, but like I said before it’s the nature of the beast. I hope he has an amazing year in New York. I wish him all the luck and talk to him here and there as well. Obviously, it’s going to be different, he’s a good friend and I just wish him the best.”