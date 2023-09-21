Scheifele, Hellebuyck keeping focus on team success this season

News Feed

Jets sign forward Colby Barlow to a three-year, entry-level contract 
Jets set to kickoff camp

Bowness provides clarity on Jets forward lines
Jets announce 2023-24 broadcast schedule
Flames outlast Jets at Young Stars Classic
Jets announce 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule
Jets steal one from Canucks
DiVincentiis welcomes second Young Stars opportunity
Jets drop Young Stars Classic Opener
Morrissey, Dillon excited for start of training camp
Milic ready for first pro season
Jets Practice Notebook

Jets prospects arrive in Winnipeg
Jets sign defenceman Declan Chisholm to a one-year contract
Adam Lowry named Jets captain
A look ahead to Jets defence and goaltending
True North releases 2022-23 Report to the Community
Morrissey enters new season looking to build off career year
Jets announce 2023 Young Stars Classic roster
Lowry excited about new Toba Centre and season ahead

Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck are ready for a new season with the Jets

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets kicked off their 2023 training camp at the hockey for all centre on Thursday and with the usual optimism that comes with a new season, there is also the number one storyline, what is the future of Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck beyond the 2023-24 season?

The 2023 Vezina Trophy finalist, understanding what line of questioning he would face when this day arrived, was ready to go.

“I’m just here to win a Cup,” said Hellebuyck after today’s first session.

“And we have a good team and I do believe that. I see a lot of guys and a lot of improvement, and I just see a lot of eagerness in this room to improve as a group and really give our all, and I want to be part of that. I want to be a part of the year I have here and that’s all I can look forward to is what I am in now, and that’s making the most out of here.”

Connor Hellebuyck speaks with the media

Hellebuyck posted the second highest win total (37) of his career last season, seven victories from the 44 he recorded during the 2017-18 campaign. He has one Vezina Trophy on his resume and has been clear about what the next step is for him in his career and that could involve the Jets.

“I have an open mind; I’m not closing the door on anything. I’m going to look at anywhere that I think can win a cup. That’s been my main goal and my main focus,” said Hellebuyck.

“That’s how hard I worked all summer and that's how hard I’ve worked all (my) career is to win a cup. So, I’m standing here now telling you I’m just going to win a cup. And that is the only… I guess that’s the only information I can give you is that I’m going to try to win a cup.”

One of the offseason acquisitions that peaked the 30-year-olds interest was the team bringing back Laurent Brossoit. The two goaltenders share the same agent and worked together for three seasons in Winnipeg before Brossoit went to Vegas and won a cup there last season.

“Yeah. I love seeing him. The second that I saw that, it was the first message I made and the first call I made. We love that guy. He’s such a great goaltender. I truly believe that he’s going to push me and he’s going to be what the team definitely needs,” smiled Hellebuyck.

“I think he’s going to help us get over some edges and I’m really looking forward to being his partner again. I know we’ve thrived together, and I would like to think that I’ve helped him thrive too. I think we’re going to push each other and it’s going to be a great relationship again.”

Like most number one goaltenders who have been in the league for a long time, the question comes up every season with regards to how many games is the right amount. Hellebuyck has played eight years in the NHL and already has 445 appearances. Brossoit could cut into the Michigan products 60-plus games, but we are a long way from seeing if that will actually be happening.

“I need whatever (amount of games) is going to help this team succeed. I go in there… they listen to what I have to say. I tell them what I feel gives me the best rhythm or gives me the best chance to play,” said Hellebuyck.

“But at the end of the day, I tell them, ‘Do what you think you need to do to get this team to succeed and I will adapt around you.’ I know you’re going to say I’m getting older, and I might need less (starts). But I feel young. I’ve got young bones and I feel great. That being said, LB Is a great goaltender. If he’s in, I’m going to be his No. 1 fan.” 

SCHEIFELE OPEN TO STAYING IN WINNIPEG

While Hellebuyck is reuniting with an old friend this season, Mark Scheifele is adjusting to life without Blake Wheeler. The 30-year-old centre is opening his 13th season in Winnipeg and the previous twelve had Wheeler alongside him.

“Oh, for sure. He was our captain. He was the heart and soul of this team. The amount of broken bones he played with, the amount of amazing plays he made for the team and for us. He was a warrior through and through,” said Scheifele.

“Obviously it’s tough to not have him here, but like I said before it’s the nature of the beast. I hope he has an amazing year in New York. I wish him all the luck and talk to him here and there as well. Obviously, it’s going to be different, he’s a good friend and I just wish him the best.”

Mark Scheifele speaks with the media

Scheifele, who had Wheeler on his right side for a large portion of his Jets career, had Kyle Connor on his left today and one of the new faces, Gabe Vilardi on his right.

“It’s exciting. He’s a great kid. Loves the game, loves to talk the game. He’s definitely got some jam to him. He’s got a knack for scoring,” said Scheifele.

“Obviously, we played against him a couple times last year and he’s a fantastic player. I’m excited to get into game form and get to know each other and get to know each other’s tendencies. He’s an awesome kid and really excited to get to know him a little more.”

While it’s exciting to talk about a new season and who Scheifele is playing with, fans want to know about what he is thinking about with his contract expiring after this season. It sounds like the Jets centreman has told his agents to include Winnipeg in any conversation about his next deal.

“Yeah, for sure, I’ve told them I’m open to staying and I’m definitely open to staying here,” said Scheifele.

“I’ve been a Winnipeg Jet for this is my 13th camp, so it’s been a long time, enjoyed every day of it. You know I’m definitely open to staying.”

Scheifele is coming off his first 40-goal season of his NHL career and with the team that has been built around him, there is a chance he can improve on those numbers. He made it clear numerous times this afternoon that his focus will be on and off the ice, not his contract situation.