Scheifele not available tomorrow vs. Leafs

Morrissey is also a game time decision for tomorrow. The Jets defenceman blocked a shot in the groin area in the first period on Wednesday and did not return and naturally people started thinking about the Blake Wheeler incident last season.

“I think obviously when you get any type of injury, they look at everything. It did cross my mind, for sure, that I happened to be the one who shot it last year when I hit Wheels. I don’t know if that’s the universe and karma or what,” said Morrissey.

“Obviously, it’s an uncomfortable place to get hit for a guy. At the end of the day, the medical team does a great job. Thankfully I got all cleared and am feeling great and ready to roll.”

The Jets are hoping for a little more puck luck on Saturday to end a two-game losing skid. They couldn’t buy a goal in Toronto and believe if they play the way they did against the Leafs that good things should happen, even if Ilya Samsonov is on his game again.

“Sometimes, the biggest cliché I suppose is the goalie can’t stop what he can’t see. So, get in front of him and make it harder for him to see some pucks from distance. When teams are competing and playing hard, those second and third opportunities around the net, winning those little battles, goals that are scored the dirty way, I suppose, the greasy way in front of the net,” said Morrissey.

“Those would be the things that you always go to. Sometimes it just goes that way. We had lots of good looks and he made lots of good saves. Hopefully those go in for us tomorrow night.”