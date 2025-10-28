RELEASE: Jets host annual Pride Game Nov. 1

WINNIPEG, Oct. 28, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets host their annual Pride Game on Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game will celebrate inclusivity, authenticity and respect on the ice and within our community as part of the league-wide NHL Unites initiative.

Longtime partners Rainbow Resource Centre and Pride Winnipeg will share resources on the concourse along with Big Brothers Big Sisters and Keystone Rainbow Curling League, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary as Manitoba’s 2SLGBTQ+ curling league.

Throughout the game, the Jets will recognize individuals doing important advocacy work for the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Elder Albert McLeod is a human rights activist, artist and one of the founders of the Two-Spirited People of Manitoba. He was director of the Manitoba Aboriginal AIDS Task Force and helped produce the MMIWG and 2SLGBTQQIA+ PeopleNational Action Plan. Kathy Majowski is a nurse, advocate and founder of Eastman Pride, a Pride group bringing visibility, connection, and celebration to 2SLGBTQIA+ people living in rural Manitoba.

Six limited-edition autographed team-issued Winnipeg Jets Pride jerseys will be auctioned off at the game, with all proceeds going to Rainbow Resource Centre and Pride Winnipeg. Jets Pride apparel is available at all Jets Gear locations and online at truenorthshop.com.

Tickets to the Winnipeg Jets Pride Game are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

For more information on the NHL’s Pride initiative, please visit NHL.com/community/pride.

#