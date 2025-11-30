THREE THINGS: Niederreiter scores twice, Jets end 4-game slide

Nino Niederreiter scored twice to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 at Bridgestone Arena ending their four-game losing streak. Gabriel Vilardi, Cole Perfetti and Kyle Connor had the other goals for the Jets, Dylan Samberg had three helpers, and Luke Schenn had two assists. Eric Comrie was solid in the third period and finished with 21 saves for the Jets who are now 13-11 on the season. Winnipeg continues their five-game road trip in Buffalo on Monday.

STARTING ON TIME

The Jets had surrendered the first goal of the game in the previous four contests, and they were 0-4 in that situation. After a poor first period in Raliegh on Friday night, the Jets made sure they were ready to go from the drop of the puck in Nashville. In fact, 47 seconds into the game, Gabriel Vilardi scored on a rebound past Justus Annunen for the important 1-0 lead.

“Yeah, that was obviously a really good first period,” said Scott Arniel.

“And get out in front like that, especially up to nothing you're not chasing the game and put some pressure on the home team. So liked a lot of what we did.”