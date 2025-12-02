THREE THINGS: Another slow start hurts Jets

The Winnipeg Jets dropped their third game of this four-game road trip after a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Kyle Connor scored the only goal for Winnipeg who have been held to one goal or less in three of their last five games. The Jets will finish the road trip Wednesday in Montreal against the Canadiens.

BAFFLING START

It looked like the Jets were in a solid position after getting off to a solid start in Nashville on Saturday and were ready to build off that win. That did not happen as Winnipeg took an early penalty when Dylan DeMelo was whistled for holding at 1:31. Buffalo would score on the power play at 2:46 when Jason Zucker cashed in on a rebound to make it 1-0. The Sabres made it 2-0 just 15 seconds later, Jack Quinn sent a cross-ice pass to Bowen Byram who went bar down on Eric Comrie. The Sabres scored again at 14:54 and had a commanding 3-0 lead after 20, Comrie was pulled after allowing three goals on 14 shots.

“Yeah, I mean it’s disappointing,” said DeMelo.

“You want to carry that effort that we had in Nashville, that style of game into this one and for whatever reason we didn’t.”

LIFE FOR 83 SECONDS…

Thomas Milic replaced Comrie to start the second period and the Jets pulled themselves back into the hockey game at 11:26, Josh Morrissey blasted a shot from the point that was redirected by Kyle Connor past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to make it 3-1. However, Buffalo restored their three-goal lead at 12:49, Alex Tuch beat Milic making it 4-1 and that seemed to finish off the Jets.