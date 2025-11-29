GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

NASHVILLE – Central Division match-ups always carry a little more weight.

For the Winnipeg Jets (12-11-0), tonight’s tilt with the Nashville Predators isn’t just about the two points against a divisional rival. It’s also about bouncing back following a difficult third period in Carolina on Friday night.

That third period was where a 1-1 tie turned into a 5-1 defeat, as the Hurricanes scored four times in 7:45 to hand Winnipeg their fourth straight loss.

There’s nothing Winnipeg can do about that now. All the focus is on being at their best tonight at Bridgestone Arena.

“The best part of the NHL is we have a game (Saturday), and a chance to right the ship here,” said Josh Morrissey on Friday after the game. “Those are the games we want to win. So, it's disappointing that we couldn't find a way, and it's frustrating right now.”

Usually, being the road team playing on back-to-back nights comes with an inherent disadvantage. Tonight might be a bit different, however.

Winnipeg had an early puck drop of 4:00 pm CT in Carolina, while the Predators didn’t drop the puck in Chicago against the Blackhawks until 7:00 pm CT, meaning the Jets arrived in Nashville before the Predators.

Yes, the Predators earned a 4-3 win over Chicago to improve to 8-12-4 on the season, but there is a chance that the extra few hours of rest could be an advantage for the Jets.

“We’re fighting for our lives here,” said Jets head coach Scott Arniel. “We’ve got a divisional game (Saturday) and we’ll go right back at it.”

The Jets won’t hold a morning skate ahead of the second meeting of the season with the Predators. So warm-up will be the best indication of whether Arniel and the coaching staff make any changes to the line-up.

The only thing that’s clear is that defenceman Neal Pionk (day-to-day) will not play. He was a full participant in the optional practice on Thursday, but isn’t at the point where he’s available to play.

Saturday marks the second meeting of the season between the Jets and the Predators. Winnipeg won the first one 4-1 back on October 18, the fourth of a season-high five-game win streak for the Jets.

The lone goal the Jets gave up in that contest came with 1:04 left in regulation, and they used that third period to turn a 2-0 lead into a three-goal cushion by the time the final buzzer went.

This month, however, the third period has been less than friendly to the Jets. Since November 4 – the night Winnipeg opened a six-game road trip – they’ve been outscored 17-7 in the final frame.

Still, the Jets are undeterred. Confidence is important when things aren’t going well. After all, any victory could be the one to turn the momentum.

“It’s a veteran group. These guys have been here. They know what it takes to play in this league,” said Arniel. “You’ve got to find a way.”

Puck drop is set for 6:00 pm CT.