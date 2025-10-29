PROSPECT REPORT: Edison Engle

Engle was selected by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2025 Draft

By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Back in June, the Winnipeg Jets selected Edison Engle, a 6’2”, 174-pound defenceman from Illinois in the sixth round of the NHL Draft. Engle played in the USHL last season and produced 17 points in 54 games for Des Moines and Dubuque. He added four assists in seven playoff games.

Jets Director of Amateur Scouting, Mark Hillier talked about what they liked about the young defenceman.

“Using our analytics a little bit, too, he’s one of the best skaters that we thought was in the draft. So, it’s a good opportunity for us to take him late. We think there’s more offensive ability to come from him in the future,” said Hillier after the draft.

“But we’re really, sort of like (Sascha) Boumedienne, he really gets back to pucks quickly, separates from the forecheck and moves the puck quick. We think if he can add a little to his offensive game in the future, we’ve got a pretty good value pick there.”

Engle is currently playing for the top ranked team in the OHL, the Brantford Bulldogs, a team that as of Wednesday morning (Oct. 29) had yet to lose in regulation with a 11-0-1-1 record. After this season, Engle will leave for the NCAA and play for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“Yeah, I think obviously, since I've been young, I wanted to go to the college route and stuff. Both my parents are in education, so it was super important for them. So, I think obviously that was big,” said Engle back in the summer at Jets development camp.

“And then just with the new rule change, I think the HL had the best development for me, for next year, getting ready for NCAA and things to come, and so at the end of the day, just kind of became what I had to do. And yeah, I'm super grateful for Brantford for reaching out and stuff like that.”

Engle has fit right in with the Bulldogs and has been on its second defence pairing and is averaging over a point per game with 13 points (2G, 11A) in 11 games as of Wednesday morning.

"I mean, it's a bit of a cliche, but a steal of steals. It's incredible that that young man with that talent, the size, the skating ability, the defensive sense, the ability to move the puck, ended up in the sixth round," said Reed Duthie, Brantford's Director of Broadcasting and Communications.

"So great for the Winnipeg Jets, the consistency that he's had in playing that role is next to Vladimir Dravecky, two offensively gifted defenseman. I think the biggest thing for them was trying to figure out when one was going to pinch and stay."

With a team that is overflowing with eight other NHL draft picks, Engle can just play his game and not try to do too much on a nightly basis.

You look around and the first pair ahead of him has two NHL draft picks and Owen Protz (Montreal) and Adam Jiricek (St. Louis), so he can kind of settle into his spot in that second pair with another kid in Dravecky, who's going to be a high NHL pick in 2026 so he's got that opportunity to settle back in," said Duthie.

"And then up front, there's just so much talent for him to be able to work with, distribute the puck to play in concert with, I think from his first moments here to where he is now, you're seeing that settling in. And you know, we're in late October. I can only imagine what this is going to look like, December, January, February and on."

Growing up in Illinois, Engle is very familiar with the Chicago Blackhawks and their former captain, Jonathan Toews, who signed with the Jets in the off-season.

“Obviously, growing up watching him win, win three cups and stuff like that, being Captain Serious,” said Engle.

“It was pretty cool to see that he's coming back here. And obviously, I'm sure he's really excited and stuff. And it was really cool to see.”

OTHER PROSPECTS

Fellow 2025 draft prospect Viktor Klingsell is off to a tremendous start with Skelleftea AIK U20, the Jets fifth round selection has 22 points in 12 games…Kevin He has picked up where he left off last season with the OHL’s Niagara IceDogs, with 18 points in 12 games and He has the IceDogs right behind Brantford in the Eastern Conference…While the Sudbury Wolves sit in last place in the East, Kieron Walton is almost averaging two points per game with 15 in eight contests.

