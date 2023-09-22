Perfetti ready for latest challenge

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff mentioned on Wednesday that Perfetti was drafted as a centre. Perfetti posted a 111-point season in his final year with the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit in 2019-20 playing up the middle. Over the 69 games he has played with the Jets, the 21-year-old has been primarily on the wing.

“When you're on the wing, you know, you're stuck on the left side. You can really only go to the middle of the ice or the right side of the ice. Like, the wall's there, so you're kind of stuck. Where, when you get the puck in the middle of the ice, you have the left side, you've got the right side, you can come up the middle,” explained Perfetti.

“Your options are way more now and you're able to see the ice a lot more. I kind of think that that is one of my stronger parts of my game, being able to see the ice. And instead of being limited to being able to see the ice like this, now I'm going to be able to have my peripherals, scan both sides, and be able to use both sides of the ice. I'm really looking forward to that.”

There was a chance last season for Perfetti to play centre when Scheifele was injured in game four of the Jets series against Vegas. Unfortunately, Perfetti was already out with upper-body injury. Scheifele has served as a mentor and friend for Perfetti in his early NHL career and is impressed with the initiative that the 21-year-old took this summer to get stronger.

“He works so hard. I spent a good amount of time with him in the summer. He changed trainers, worked with Matty Nichol and looks amazing on the ice,” said Scheifele.

“Put on a lot of muscle, put in a lot of work this summer. I gained a lot of respect for the kid for doing that, making some changes and learning and trying to grow. I’m there to help him each and every step of the way.”

Head coach Rick Bowness was asked if playing centre will help keep Perfetti on the ice more and away from injuries.

“It gets him off the boards and maybe gives him a little bit more freedom in the open ice,” said Bowness.

“With his hockey IQ, he’ll see the open ice and hopefully avoid putting himself in those positions where he’s going to be crunched at the wrong time.”