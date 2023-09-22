News Feed

Colby Barlow signs entry-level contract 

Jets set to kickoff camp

Bowness provides clarity on Jets forward lines
Jets announce 2023-24 broadcast schedule

Flames outlast Jets

Jets announce 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Jets steal one from Canucks

DiVincentiis thriving 

Jets drop Young Stars Classic opener

Morrissey, Dillon excited for start of training camp

Milic ready for first pro season

Jets Practice Notebook

Jets prospects arrive in Winnipeg
Jets sign defenceman Declan Chisholm to a one-year contract

Adam Lowry named Jets captain

A look ahead to Jets defence and goaltending

Our True North 2022-23 Report to the Community

Morrissey enters new season looking to build off career year

Jets announce 2023 Young Stars Classic roster

Lowry excited about new Toba Centre and season ahead

Perfetti ready for latest challenge

Perfetti begins Jets training camp as the number two centre

By Jamie Thomas
When Pierre-Luc Dubois was traded to Los Angeles in June, a door opened for the number two centre position behind Mark Scheifele.

There are a lot of options for the Winnipeg Jets, but where the Jets are looking at this time is the 10th overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft, Cole Perfetti. The Ontario product skated in the second session today at hockey for all centre with training camp kicking off.

“It's obviously a big role and a huge part of this team so it's not going to be easy but it's going to be exciting. I'm really looking forward to it. And when I'm talking to guys now, working with (Adam Lowry) in the face-off dot, I'm trying to learn every little bit from these guys that have played a long time and know the ins and outs of playing centre,” said Perfetti.

“I feel comfortable. I've played centre pretty much my whole life up until these last few years here. I feel comfortable up the middle. I like it. Now it's just getting used to it at this speed and I think each day at camp, it's going to get a little bit better and better. I felt good today so I'm excited for the opportunity.”

Cole Perfetti speaks to the media

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff mentioned on Wednesday that Perfetti was drafted as a centre. Perfetti posted a 111-point season in his final year with the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit in 2019-20 playing up the middle. Over the 69 games he has played with the Jets, the 21-year-old has been primarily on the wing.

“When you're on the wing, you know, you're stuck on the left side. You can really only go to the middle of the ice or the right side of the ice. Like, the wall's there, so you're kind of stuck. Where, when you get the puck in the middle of the ice, you have the left side, you've got the right side, you can come up the middle,” explained Perfetti.

“Your options are way more now and you're able to see the ice a lot more. I kind of think that that is one of my stronger parts of my game, being able to see the ice. And instead of being limited to being able to see the ice like this, now I'm going to be able to have my peripherals, scan both sides, and be able to use both sides of the ice. I'm really looking forward to that.”

There was a chance last season for Perfetti to play centre when Scheifele was injured in game four of the Jets series against Vegas. Unfortunately, Perfetti was already out with upper-body injury. Scheifele has served as a mentor and friend for Perfetti in his early NHL career and is impressed with the initiative that the 21-year-old took this summer to get stronger.

“He works so hard. I spent a good amount of time with him in the summer. He changed trainers, worked with Matty Nichol and looks amazing on the ice,” said Scheifele.

“Put on a lot of muscle, put in a lot of work this summer. I gained a lot of respect for the kid for doing that, making some changes and learning and trying to grow. I’m there to help him each and every step of the way.”

Head coach Rick Bowness was asked if playing centre will help keep Perfetti on the ice more and away from injuries.

“It gets him off the boards and maybe gives him a little bit more freedom in the open ice,” said Bowness.

“With his hockey IQ, he’ll see the open ice and hopefully avoid putting himself in those positions where he’s going to be crunched at the wrong time.”

Rick Bowness speaks to the media

Perfetti’s linemates to start camp were Nino Niederreiter and Nikolaj Ehlers, however, the Danish forward left practice early with neck spasms.

“Actually, they started last night. He tried to get through practice, said Rick Bowness. 

“Obviously, it didn’t work. We’re going to keep him off the ice tomorrow. And hopefully, he will be back on the ice on Saturday. That’s the plan at this point.”