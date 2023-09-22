Perfetti ready for latest challenge

When Pierre-Luc Dubois was traded to Los Angeles in June, a door opened for the number two centre position behind Mark Scheifele.
There are a lot of options for the Winnipeg Jets, but where the Jets are looking at this time is the 10th overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft, Cole Perfetti. The Ontario product skated in the second session today at hockey for all centre with training camp kicking off.
“It's obviously a big role and a huge part of this team so it's not going to be easy but it's going to be exciting. I'm really looking forward to it. And when I'm talking to guys now, working with (Adam Lowry) in the face-off dot, I'm trying to learn every little bit from these guys that have played a long time and know the ins and outs of playing centre,” said Perfetti.
“I feel comfortable. I've played centre pretty much my whole life up until these last few years here. I feel comfortable up the middle. I like it. Now it's just getting used to it at this speed and I think each day at camp, it's going to get a little bit better and better. I felt good today so I'm excited for the opportunity.”