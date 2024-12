One-third of the best third line in hockey joins us on GROUND CONTROL this week: Nino Niederreiter!

Host Jamie Thomas goes in-depth with the Swiss star on his love for his linemates, how the team continues to learn, and so much more!

Nino also has stories to share from his first life experiences in North America with the Portland Winterhawks, and his hometown Chur.

Plus tune in for the story of his passion project, growing the game of Paddle back home in Switzerland!