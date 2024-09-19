Opening of camp always special for Cheveldayoff

WINNIPEG – Excitement is usually the prevailing feeling on the first day of training camp, whether it’s felt by a fan in the stands, a player on the ice, or Kevin Cheveldayoff – who overlooked Thursday’s skates from the office level of hockey for all centre.

He addressed the team on Wednesday evening, during a team dinner that followed the players’ medical and physical evaluations.

“I’m not a guy that goes and makes addresses to the team, that’s the coach (responsibility). But I get an opportunity to speak with them yesterday and that’s an exciting time,” said Cheveldayoff. “The last time I would have spoken with the majority of them was at exit meetings last year. So I rekindled some of those conversations that we had with the majority of the guys, with respect to the work that they put in over the summer. The commitments that they made to be X per cent better, as an individual, so we can be X per cent better as a group.”

After all, what happened last year – no matter how memorable – happened last year.

The 110 points? Last year.

The William Jennings Trophy? Last year.

The 2024-25 version of the Winnipeg Jets is a different group. Sure, there are names that remain the same, but there are also those trying to make their mark.

“We didn’t win last year and naturally, there are some changes that always happen,” Cheveldayoff said. “That is the level of excitement that drives you in this game here. Can we get better as a group here? And looking at a different way of doing it now.”

During free agency, Cheveldayoff brought in Kaapo Kahkonen and Eric Comrie to battle it out in the crease behind two-time Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck.

On the blue line, the names of Dylan Coghlan and Haydn Fleury join the battle for spots with drafted prospects like Logan Stanley and Ville Heinola. The story is also true up front, where Mason Shaw and Jaret Anderson-Dolan (with 82 and 131 NHL games, respectively) look to earn their opportunity in Jets colours.

The training camp roster is a mix of established NHL veterans and young talent eager to prove its ability to take on a bigger responsibility.

“That’s up to them to show that they are ready. That’s up to every player to show,” said Cheveldayoff. “Whether you’re a veteran guy or a young guy, it’s all about the Jets winning. Every decision we have made and we are going to continue to make is going to be about trying to put the Jets in the best opportunity to win.”

Cheveldayoff reiterated the difficulty for players to develop in the NHL. A strong two-week or two-month run can sometimes be undone by a mentally (or physically) taxing run of bad luck or injury.

All those decisions, questions about what’s best for a player’s development, the team as a whole, will be answered in the coming days. For now, Cheveldayoff is happy to see the players on the ice again - with Scott Arniel running his first camp as a head coach.

“I really believe that he was able to hit the ground running with respect to the relationship sides of things,” said Cheveldayoff. “He flew out to Calgary to meet with (Mark Scheifele), (Josh Morrissey), and (Adam Lowry). Again, just that excitement. That general giddiness of let's get this going. That's the whole coaching staff. There's a different vibe, because in some ways they're all still learning from each other and are going to take best practices from each other.”

Four of the eight teams from the Central Division made the postseason last season, with none of them achieving their ultimate goal. The path back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs isn’t any easier now, and Cheveldayoff wouldn’t expect it to be.

“You’ve got to eliminate eight teams in the regular season to get to the playoffs and if you earn that right to get to the playoffs, you go from there. That’s the focus that we talk about,” said Cheveldayoff. “That is the level of excitement that drives you in this game here. Can we get better as a group here? And looking at a different way of doing it now.”

ICE CHIPS

Cheveldayoff did provide an update on Cole Perfetti, who didn’t take part in the medicals on Wednesday or the skate on Thursday as he remains a restricted free agent without a contract.

“I had a conversation with Cole’s representative this morning. We’re looking at things and trying to make it work,” said Cheveldayoff. “At this stage of things the focus is on getting done. If it’s done, then it’s encouraging. If it’s not, there is work to be done.”