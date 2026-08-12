How the Jets Build Their Promotional Calendar

Back to cultural nights, True North has made it clear that giving back to the community is a big part of the promotional calendar, and this season they’re adding another celebration to the list: Lunar New Year Night. One of the most widely celebrated festivals in the world, Lunar New Year is observed by billions of people and will welcome the Year of the Goat in 2027.

For the Jets, it’s another opportunity to shine a spotlight on one of Manitoba’s thriving communities — and, judging by the possibilities, this one comes with plenty of ways to make the night memorable. There’s food, music, art, youth, elders and, hopefully, a few things that will make everyone hungry before the first puck is even dropped.

True North’s Director of Community Relations, Barrett Paulsen, says the time was right to add Lunar New Year to the calendar.

“It was just time for us to kind of take a step forward and realizing that how vibrant the community is and how awesome it is. When you celebrate communities, you do it through youth and elders and through food and through music and through art,” said Paulsen.

“And they have a plethora of options for us to have an amazing night. So, we just thought this was the year to do it.”

Let’s not forget about the Jets players themselves, Adam Lowry will once again be the face for Child Advocacy Night which raises awareness for children and families affected by child abuse. Lowry has partnered with the Toba Centre. Another initiative ambassador, Kyle Connor and the Jets will raise funds for U-Turn Parkinson’s and the Movement Disorder Clinic at Parkinson’s Awareness Night, and it doesn’t stop there with the players work in the community.

“Kudos to our captain Adam Lowry on getting involved early on with Toba Centre and being part of Child Advocacy Month, which is the month of October. Kyle Connor has a personal connection to Parkinson's, and making sure Parkinson's awareness is raised,” said Paulsen.

"Our True North Youth Foundation—whether it's through the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy or Project 11—is something we always rally behind. Over the years, our players have also done incredible work behind the scenes with organizations like Ronald McDonald House, Cancer Care Manitoba, Special Olympics Manitoba, and various other charities. That commitment extends to our AHL team as well; the guys on the Manitoba Moose do amazing community work, like Tyrel Bauer, who connects with foster kids and families almost every single game. When our players are that passionate about being advocates and allies, we want to back them up and support them as much as we can"

From celebrating culture and community to giving back, raising awareness and having a little fun along the way, this season’s promotional calendar really does have a little bit of everything — another way the Winnipeg Jets are making sure there’s plenty of reasons to come to the rink long before the puck drops.