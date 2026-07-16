Six Jets home games you won't want to miss in 26-27

Adam Lowry and the Jets will play the first of 42 home games on Oct. 2 vs. Boston

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The National Hockey League officially released the 2026-27 schedule on Thursday and while Jets fans still have plenty of time to make plans for the new 42-game slate at Canada Life Centre, here are six of the games I can’t wait to see.

In case you haven’t seen it yet, view the FULL SCHEDULE HERE.

October 2, Home Opener vs. Boston – In his most recent media availability on July 3, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff mentioned that the team is looking to make changes and that they were looking to get faster. Could first round pick Viggo Björck be part of the opening night roster?  The home opener on October 2 will be the chance to see what changes were made against the Bruins, who always provide a lot of entertainment when they come to town.

October 25, Tim Horton’s NHL Heritage Classic vs. Montreal – A decade after the Jets last transformed Princess Auto Stadium into hockey's biggest stage, the wait is finally over. With the Montreal Canadiens fresh off a trip to the Eastern Conference Final, the timing couldn't be better for Winnipeg's third outdoor spectacle. Especially following the Alumni game featuring Blake Wheeler, Dustin Byfuglien, Mathieu Perrault, Andrew Ladd and Bryan Little.

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December 19-20, back-to-back games against Dallas – In a rare occurrence, the Jets will host their Central Division rival Dallas on both Saturday and Sunday. Will the Stars still have Jason Robertson, who is coming off a 45-goal campaign? Regardless of what Dallas lineup looks like, it will be an emotionally charged building in the final two home games before the Christmas break.

March 27, vs. Washington – When the Capitals announced that Alex Ovechkin would be coming back for a 22nd season, it gave us all a chance to see the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer at least one more time here in the Manitoba capital. Both the Jets and Capitals underachieved last season, so when they meet in March, let’s hope that they are both back on track and get ready to be entertained.

April 7, vs. Edmonton – It was tough to choose between Rick Bowness returning to Winnipeg with the Blue Jackets and the Jets only meeting with the Oilers at Canada Life Centre. I'm especially interested to see how Edmonton responds under new head coach Mike Babcock, and whether Stuart Skinner gets the nod against the team he helped lead to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances.

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