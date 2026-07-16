Six Jets home games you won't want to miss in 26-27

December 19-20, back-to-back games against Dallas – In a rare occurrence, the Jets will host their Central Division rival Dallas on both Saturday and Sunday. Will the Stars still have Jason Robertson, who is coming off a 45-goal campaign? Regardless of what Dallas lineup looks like, it will be an emotionally charged building in the final two home games before the Christmas break.

March 27, vs. Washington – When the Capitals announced that Alex Ovechkin would be coming back for a 22nd season, it gave us all a chance to see the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer at least one more time here in the Manitoba capital. Both the Jets and Capitals underachieved last season, so when they meet in March, let’s hope that they are both back on track and get ready to be entertained.

April 7, vs. Edmonton – It was tough to choose between Rick Bowness returning to Winnipeg with the Blue Jackets and the Jets only meeting with the Oilers at Canada Life Centre. I'm especially interested to see how Edmonton responds under new head coach Mike Babcock, and whether Stuart Skinner gets the nod against the team he helped lead to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances.